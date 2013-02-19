Ari Graynor lands the Cameron Diaz role in CBS’ ‘Bad Teacher’ pilot

CBS has landed its Cameron Diaz replacement for the comedy pilot “Bad Teacher.”

According to a variety of media reporters — we’ll credit The Hollywood Reporter — Ari Graynor has landed the lead role in “Bad Teacher,” based on the hit 2011 theatrical comedy.

Adapted by Hilary Winston (“Community”) with original screenwriters Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky serving as executive producers, “Bad Teacher” focuses on a middle school teacher — a BAD teacher — using the job as a way to meet wealthy single dads.

David Alan Grier is already in place as the principal at the school.

Despite well-regarded work in indies like “Celeste & Jesse Forever” and “For a Good Time, Call…” as well as on TV shows like “Fringe” and “The Sopranos,” Graynor has yet to have a full-fledged starring vehicle hit the small screen.

Presumably CBS has high hopes for “Bad Teacher,” given the $100 million-plus domestic gross for the film.