Ariana Grande and Iggy Azalea twirl through official ‘Problem’ video: Watch

#Big Sean #Ariana Grande #Iggy Azalea
05.30.14 4 years ago

If you”ve seen Ariana Grande and Izzy Azalea perform “Problem” on any raft of TV specials lately, the song”s official video, released today, won”t contain many surprises, but it”s still entertaining.

The performance video continues the black-and-white pinwheel theme and Grande”s somewhat awkward dancing and throws in enough other elements to keep it interesting.

Grande plays coquettishly to the camera a few too many times, but otherwise the clip moves quickly. As the squonking opening horn line intro plays, we see the first of a dancer/contortionist flinging across stage, Grande, Azalea, and then, very shortly, an uncredited Big Sean whispering “One less problem with out ya.”

It”s a fun kaleidoscope of quickly changing scenes between more shirtless male dancers, some scooters, psychedelic backgrounds and Azalea”s scene-stealing performance.

Given that “Problem” is now the unofficial song of the summer, we can look forward to the fun unofficial video remakes coming, as we got two years ago with “Call Me Maybe” and last year with “Blurred Lines.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Big Sean#Ariana Grande#Iggy Azalea
TAGSARIANA GRANDEBig Seanblurred linesCALL ME MAYBEIggy AzaleaProblem

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 18 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP