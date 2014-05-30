Ariana Grande and Iggy Azalea twirl through official ‘Problem’ video: Watch

If you”ve seen Ariana Grande and Izzy Azalea perform “Problem” on any raft of TV specials lately, the song”s official video, released today, won”t contain many surprises, but it”s still entertaining.

The performance video continues the black-and-white pinwheel theme and Grande”s somewhat awkward dancing and throws in enough other elements to keep it interesting.

Grande plays coquettishly to the camera a few too many times, but otherwise the clip moves quickly. As the squonking opening horn line intro plays, we see the first of a dancer/contortionist flinging across stage, Grande, Azalea, and then, very shortly, an uncredited Big Sean whispering “One less problem with out ya.”

It”s a fun kaleidoscope of quickly changing scenes between more shirtless male dancers, some scooters, psychedelic backgrounds and Azalea”s scene-stealing performance.

Given that “Problem” is now the unofficial song of the summer, we can look forward to the fun unofficial video remakes coming, as we got two years ago with “Call Me Maybe” and last year with “Blurred Lines.”