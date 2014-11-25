Ariana Grande’s holiday gift to you is the new song ‘Santa Tell Me’

11.25.14 4 years ago

Ariana Grande wants to wish her fans Happy Holidays, but she needs Santa's help.

The red-hot pop star is embracing the spirit of the holiday season with the new song “Santa Tell Me,” now available on various digital platforms.

Beginning as a spin on “Santa Baby,” the song is a mid-temp, slightly-funky jam laced with holiday touches, which serves as another showcase for Grande's extraordinary vocal range.

Listen to it here:

Over the weekend, Grande hit up the American Music Awards, performing a medley of hits “Problem”, “Break Free”, and “Love Me Harder” (with The Weeknd). She also joined Nicki Minaj and Jessie J for a rendition of the hit “Bang Bang.”

Grande is closing out 2014 with a string of TV appearances. She'll be seen on “A Very Grammy Christmas” on December 5, “Victoria”s Secret Fashion Show” on December 9, and “Michael Bublé”s Christmas in New York” special on December 17.

In the meantime, Grande will co-headline the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour, before embarking on a huge North American solo tour in early 2015 (see those dates here). 

Here are the iHeartRadio dates:

12/5     Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
12/6     Rosemont, IL  – Allstate Arena
12/8     St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
12/10   Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
12/12   New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
12/15   Washington, DC – Verizon Center
12/21   Sunrise, FL – BB&T Center

“Santa Tell Me” can also be found on ridiculously-titled “Target Presents iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Hits 2014,” now available exclusively at Target stores.

TOPICS#Ariana Grande#Christmas
TAGSARIANA GRANDEChristmasHOLIDAYSiheartradioSanta Tell Me

