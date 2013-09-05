‘Arrow’ casts Cynthia Addai-Robinson as A.R.G.U.S. agent Amanda Waller

(CBR) “Arrow” has found its Amanda Waller. According to TV Guide, “Spartacus” actress Cynthia Addai-Robinson has been cast to play the A.R.G.U.S. agent in charge of the Suicide Squad for the CW drama’s second season. The news follows the release of the synopsis of an upcoming “Arrow” season two episode that references the character. “Keep Your Enemies Closer,” features Waller sending out a team to kidnap Oliver’s friend and right-hand man Diggle. TV Guide confirms the sixth episode of “Arrow’s” second season will be the first appearance of the character.

Addai-Robinson’s credits also include “Columbiana,” “The Vampire Diaries” and “FlashForward.” The actress’ look is much more in line with the New 52 version of the character, a decision that proved controversial among Amanda Waller fans, as the head of the Suicide Squad was traditionally depicted as shorter and overweight. The svelte and young version of Waller actually made her debut in the “Green Lantern” film, where she was played by Angela Bassett.

“Arrow” returns to the CW on October 9.