‘The Killing’ actress to play Sin in ‘Arrow’ Season 2

The CW’s “Arrow” adds another DC Comics character to its roster, with actress Bex Taylor-Klaus debuting as Sin in the upcoming second season. According to TV Line, who first reported the news, Taylor-Klaus is scheduled for the third and fourth episodes of the new season. Sin debuted in 2006’s “Birds of Prey” #92, by writer Gail Simone and artist Paulo Siqueira. The character was introduced as a young girl trained to be the next Lady Shiva, then subsequently rescued and raised by Black Canary. Based on TV Line’s details, it looks like Sin’s relationship with Black Canary continues into the small screen: “Described as a wayward youth, Sin is befriended by the Black Canary and has a connection with fellow street urchin, Roy Harper.” Fellow “Arrow” newcomer Caity Lotz plays the show’s Black Canary, as first announced last month. Taylor-Klaus co-starred on the recently-wrapped third season of AMC’s “The Killing.” “Arrow” season two debuts on The CW on Oct. 9.

