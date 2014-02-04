‘Arrow’s’ Colin Salmon clocks in for Fox’s ’24’ revival

(CBR) “24: Live Another Day” has added yet another notable name to its ever-growing cast: “Arrow” alum Colin Salmon.

Salmon, perhaps best known for his appearances in the “James Bond” films and his memorable death-by-laser-net in the first “Resident Evil” film, will join the new iteration of “24” as General Coburn, described by Deadline as “an intelligent, powerful and fiercely loyal man who does not suffer fools no matter what rank.”

Something tells us Coburn won”t suffer Jack Bauer lightly – unless he”s suffering at Bauer”s hands, which isn”t an unlikely scenario, given how “24” normally plays out.

Salmon”s other small-screen credits include a recurring role on The CW”s “Arrow”, where he played Oliver Queen”s stepfather and trusted business associate Walter Steele.

“24: Live Another Day” debuts May 5 on Fox