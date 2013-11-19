Asgard and ‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ come together in a special ‘Thor’ related episode

“I can’t think of a single time when anything alien in human hands ended well.”
So here we are… the first direct tie-in to a Marvel movie currently in release on “Marvel’s Agents Of SHIELD.” I’ve been curious to see how they would handle this since the moment they announced the series, and considering how many dangling threads there are at at the end of “Thor: The Dark World,” it seems like this is a perfect test case.
Here’s where we start to see what happens after the events of one of the big Marvel films, as characters move in to clean up, categorize, and study the aftermath of something like, oh, let’s say giant Elven spaceships opening interdimensional rifts centered in the middle of England while Asgardian superbeings beat the ever-lovin’ crap out of evil creatures.
Skye (Chloe Bennet) gives voice to the average citizen here, reminding Coulson (Clark Gregg) that not everyone knows all of the backstory already. It’s funny hearing her talk about Thor and remembering that her character hasn’t been front and center for any of the truly cosmic stuff yet. She’s taking it all on faith at this point.
Because Marvel announced this cross-over before “Thor” came out, people have been trying to guess what the thing would be that tied the episode to the film, and I like that Marvel didn’t make it any of the obvious choices. I certainly wouldn’t have guessed that part of a magical staff would be embedded in the middle of a tree, or that it would give humans super-strength.
Here’s one of the things that surprised me this week: Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) is still dealing with the fall-out from her near-death experience. That seems unusual to me in television terms. Isn’t TV supposed to hit the reset button at the end of every episode? She’s not only dealing with some newly-formed fears of falling, but she’s also keenly aware of what that Chitauri virus did to her, and she seems justifiably unwilling to tangle with the same thing twice. Instead of making it grand and melodramatic, though, it’s just an underlying character thread that shows that these episodes are not taking place in isolation.
Jakob Nystrom (Michael Graziadei) and Petra Larsen (Erin Way) are the couple behind the “WE ARE GODS” flaming graffiti, the ones at the center of this week’s chaos in Oslo, and it makes perfect sense that Norse paganism would suddenly grow in the wake of Thor’s re-appearance. The Berserker staff, as it’s identified by Professor Elliot Randolph (Peter MacNicol), is obviously dangerous because of what it can do in the hands of people who want to do harm with it, but as we see when Agent Ward (Brett Dalton) accidentally comes into contact with it, it can also create a dangerous rage in someone even if they aren’t trying to harness its power.
By the way, did no one seen “Ghostbusters II”? You never trust Peter MacNicol with magical artifacts.
Based on the way Ward’s acting, the Berserker staff evidently makes you into a giant dickhead, not just super-strong. But Ward is aware of it, and that’s another one of those choices that convinces me they’re actually starting to try to dig into these characters further and make them more than the archetypes they were in the first few episodes. The “bad guys” this week are driven by a motivation that is almost understandable. They are afraid of the gods that have started to show up, and they want to arm themselves against it. Sure, they immediately begin to abuse the power, but at least the underlying motive is something beyond money or just power for the sake of power.
Visually, this is the most dynamic episode so far. It’s amazing what spending a little money on effects work and actually thinking about the camera will do for the look of a show. Jonathan Frakes did an equally good job with the cast this week, and in particular, he had the difficult task of trying to open up Agent Ward. Brett Dalton hasn’t had much to do beyond the action stuff so far, and this week finally started the task of pushing past the stoic exterior.
Biggest surprise of the week? The acceptance of the open hotel room door. I wouldn’t have called that.
And in case we were still confused about the importance of the line “Tahiti is a magical place,” this week’s final sting would suggest we’re getting very close to Coulson having to deal with those memories and what they’re really hiding.
I understand if people have dropped the show already. I don’t blame them. It got off to a slow start. But if you’re still watching and you don’t think the last three episodes have represented a shift in tone and quality, then I’m baffled. Little by little, they’re starting to get it right, and each step closer to the show I was hoping this would be excites me. They’re earning my ongoing attention, and when the show works, it justifies my patience so far.
“Marvel’s Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.” airs Tuesday nights at 8:00 on ABC.
Neat Dollhouse reference in Coulson’s flashback: “Did I fall asleep?” “For a little while,”
I was all OMFG COULSON IS A DOLL!
“It’s Vigo!”
I knew immediately when I saw MacNichol, he wasn’t just a good guy. I didn’t expect him to be Asgardian, though. Hopefully there will be more of him in future episodes.
I really don’t understand why you’re liking this show more and more Drew. I still find Ward dull and his weird flashbacks backstory were confusing and made very little sense.
Also this was barely Thor 2 related. Take out the useless opening and you have a very standard case of the week episode.
Also the cast continues to have little chemistry. I can’t believe I would ever be saying that at this point Sleepy Hollow is far better with far better actors who all have chemistry.
Drew,
It’s isn’t that we’re not seeing somewhat tighter plotting and overall storytelling, as you say, that IS evident.
The problem is with the characters. More importantly, the problem is, we don’t care about the characters. In fact, Whedon the Lesser (in every way, it seems) and Tancharoen have taken the one character Joss made us care so much about in The Avengers, Coulson, and made him an enigma none of care to solve, as opposed to a deeply conflicted and affected man.
I tweeted this out to Mo Ryan the other day: the one thing Agents of SHIELD has proven to me, as if I didn’t already have enough evidence, is that NEPOTISM sucks.
The problem with this series is that Jed Whedon should not be running it. Just because his brother is awesome, doesn’t mean he is, and he most assuredly isn’t.
SHIELD is screaming out for a fresh set of eyes, who knows what it is to work for and with Joss Whedon, and you know, who has more obvious talent than Jed.
I also tweeted this out: this show needs Fury. No, not Nick Fury. SHIELD needs DAVID Fury.
It baffles me that David Fury wasn’t asked to run this show from the get-go. I understand why Greenwalt wasn’t asked, because he’s busy with the rapidly improving Grimm. But David Fury would’ve been the perfect guy for SHIELD.
He gets the kind of thrown-together group dynamic that they’re looking for, because he worked through it on Angel. It’s a much different dynamic than the one on Buffy.
David Fury also understands, from his work on 24, how to make the whole government-conspiracy-espionage stuff work, and make it interesting.
This show needs David Fury in the biggest way.
It also needs to pull a Doyle on Brett Dalton’s Agent Ward. Although Doyle was wonderfully portrayed by the late Glenn Quinn, the man had an unfortunate substance abuse problem that made it necessary to kill off his character.
And the thing is… don’t replace Ward once you kill him, at least not directly.
Make Coulson Skye’s SO. Bring Coulson back into the action that we saw in the Marvel One Shot were he took down a convenience store robber without his gun. Create in him the badass that you’re struggling to create with Mannequin Skywalker, I’m sorry, Brett Dalton.
Getting rid of Ward also does exactly what’s Doyle’s death did. It makes the stakes of what this team is doing week-in-and-week-out very real.
You can do something like make Ward’s death Skye’s fault. Or he died saving Skye. Have her live with that guilt hanging over her like Cordy and Angel did with Doyle, or heck, even Buffy had to do with the similarly useless Jesse at the beginning of BTVS.
Demote or get rid of Jed Whedon and Maurissa Tanchareon. Bring in David Fury to run the show and the writer’s room. Bring in Marni Noxon and Jane Espensen.
If this is going the BE a Whedon show, it’s never going to get there with his less talented brother steering the ship.
If SHIELD needs to do a musical episode, bring Jed and Tanchareon’s obvious talents in for that.
But if you’re looking for a show in which invest and care about the characters, like we do on Arrow, and like we’re starting to do on Sleepy Hallow, then it’s time to end Joss’s experiment in nepotism, and bring in people who actually know what the hell they’re doing.
Agreed. Hire Fury, Espensen and Noxon toot sweet. I also think they need to kill a character or two, but I vote for Skye to bite it. Ward might be a tad bland, but he’s at least a believable character and not actively annoying, whereas Skye is nails on a chalkboard. I also think pairing Ward up with Mai makes him immediately more interesting.
If written correctly, Skye can be easily made into a better character.
Think Andrew on Buffy. When he was with the Trio, he was easily the worst of the three, and when they picked Andrew to live and become a Scooby and not Jonathan, I was apoplectic.
But they changed him, bit by bit in Season 7 until he became fully-fledged awesome.
Also, in having Ward die to save her or protect her, or even better, because of something SHE screwed up, provides Skye with a whole lot of issues and motivation to resolve and go through.
Ward dying, if done right, instantly makes Skye a far better character, and one we care about.
And again, Ward is useless. He’s Jesse to Coulson’s Xander.
You don’t need two Xanders in the same way you don’t need two Coulsons.
Coulson takes over as Skye’s SO and becomes much more involved in the badassery that he should be involved in now, but isn’t, because that’s (useless) Ward’s job.
David Fury isn’t available. He’s back to work on 24.
The new version of 24 is more like a mini-series, though, isn’t it? Something like 10 episodes?
I’m fairly certain a man of Mr. Fury’s talents could do both. ;-)
Yeah, it’s 12 instead of 24, but the overlap is such that I don’t see him doing both…
(Funny to say this, though, on the same day word breaks of Meredith Stiehm returning to Homeland but also not entirely breaking off from The Bridge…)
I haven`t seen Thor:TDW yet but I wasn`t too worried about spoilers. True enough, there wasn`t anything to worry about.
Checking IMDB I see that Coulson wasn`t in the new Thor. The last Marvel film he was in was Avengers and it doesn`t appear he will be in the next Captain America, although it looks like SHIELD will figure prominently into the story. Clark Gregg traded a TV career for any future movies. But then, he was supposed to have died.
Why doesn`t Marvel tie this series into the movies in a more prominent way? Wouldn`t it create more interest in the show if part of the movie was featured in it? Rather than this weak tie in?
I was listening to an interview of Joss Whedon on the Nerdist podcast from last July. He said he was quite busy these days between Avengers 2 and this show. He talked about his past experiences where he was juggling Buffy, Angel and working on Firefly. He said that he wouldn`t put anything on TV if he wasn`t happy with it.
So I wonder how much he is involved with this show. Did he map out the season? Does he go over the scripts?
MAOS contines to be an okay show. I`ve dropped other TV series for far less. There is much room for improvement.
Drew, I’m curious about this:
“Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) is still dealing with the fall-out from her near-death experience. That seems unusual to me in television terms. Isn’t TV supposed to hit the reset button at the end of every episode?”
Is that a rhetorical question to any extent. You seem to reference enough TV viewing now and then that this should’t come as a suprise (serialisation is pretty much status quo now, especially “geek stuff”.
is the movie/tv divide still enough of a thing that this a new experience for you?
Well, I haven’t watched this ep. yet and don’t care about spoilers here – cuz really – what it *is* there to really spoil? Oh an object makes Ward vulnerable to dickiness…did it end with a group hug?
I wouldn’t have watched beyond the pilot if it were not for the Marvel or Mutant Enemy brand. All told, it was an interesting exercise in futility. Oh I may still watch but that’s cuz inertia might have settled in. Kind of fitting, actually…
So there’s a glass that is 95% empty – mileage may vary on how significant a few more droplets are perceived…
The episode ended not with a group hub, but with an apparent coital embrace.
I had hopes after the last two episodes, but this week’s was pretty ‘meh’ again.
With the visual effects I completely understand why they didn’t do what I was expecting …but, disregarding that, when I discovered there was a Thor tie-in episode I figured the giant blue troll from Jontunheim in the original movie that came through one of the portals in TDW and ran out into the obscurity of England was going to make SOME kind of appearance. Not at all, it seems.
I would love to see some kind of swell of build up ahead of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. With that movie being so Shield based they’d be fools not to.
Agents of Shield is an okay show getting slowly better over time. It’ campy fun and it’s based around the Universe of some of the most enjoyable films in recent years. I can’t not watch it.
I think you throw Peter MacNiol in anything and let him be a jerk (an AWOL Asgardian Jerk at that!) and there’s going to be an uptick in quality.
I will admit to being a tad disappointed that this episode wasn’t about cleaning up that thing we saw in the final shot of Thor: The Dark World but I enjoyed this episode anyway.
Correct me if I’m wrong, but didn’t Odin reference Tahiti in the new Thor while berating Jane Foster? That caught my attention, given Colson’s issues. I wonder if Colson went to Valhalla?
I think the only way to praise this show is if you’re grading on a curve, which I see no reason to do given that it’s a Whedon production of a prestige Disney/Marvel property. For the most part this has been a dull, dramatically inert series. And the “mysteries” it tries to string us along with are hugely miscalculated. In the same episode where we find out Skye may be a mole (which actually COULD be interesting), the reveal is undercut with the explanation that she’s a poor little orphan girl who just wants to find out who her parents were. And with Coulson’s death and resurrection business, we’ve just gotten the same hints over and over for two months straight.
This is the problem with allowing networks to own their own material. If Disney were just producing the show and selling it to another outlet, the show would either be improved or taken off the air. But since ABC is just a branch of Disney, “SHIELD” can be written off as a marketing expense for the billion-dollar movie franchises it supports, with zero attention paid to its quality or even its ratings.