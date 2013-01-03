Ashton Kutcher’s ‘jOBS’ gets a release date

“jOBS”, the film in which Ashton Kutcher plays Apple visionary Steve Jobs, has secured a distributor and a release date.

Open Road Films has partnered with Five Star Feature Films to distribute the film to U.S. screens this April.

As previously announced, “jOBS” will premiere as the closing night film at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah later this month.

Directed by Joshua Michael Stern (“Swing Vote”), written by Matthew Whitely, and produced by Mark Hulme, “jOBS” , the film follows Jobs from from 1971 through 2000 as he rises from college dropout to become one of the most famous figures of the latter half of the twentieth century as the innovative head of Apple Inc. “The Book of Mormon” star Josh Gad plays Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak.

The filmmakers were even allowed to shoot in the actual Palo Alto, Calif. garage in Palo Alto which acted as the birthplace of Apple Computers. “jOBS” also stars Dermot Mulroney, Lukas Haas, J.K. Simmons, Matthew Modine, Lesley Ann Warren and James Woods. Open Road’s Tom Ortenberg stated in a press release, “‘jOBS’ is certain to resonate with audiences and we are thrilled to partner with Five Star Feature Films to bring this film to theaters.”