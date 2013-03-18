Atoms for Peace set U.S. tour dates

Atoms for Peace will start a U.S. fall tour in September at Philadelphia”s Liacouras Center.

Individually known as Radiohead”s Thom Yorke, producer Nigel Godrich, Red Hot Chili Peppers” Flea, drummer Joey Waronker and percussionist Mauro Refosco, Atoms For Peace released its debut set, “Amok,” in February. The album entered the Billboard charts at No. 2.

It was uncertain that the collective would actually tour; instead, in February and March, Yorke and Godrich hosted Atoms for Peace DJ sets in London, Berlin and New York.

The good news is that it looks like the six dates are just the start, not the tour in full, as the press release calls them “the first dates of a U.S. tour.” Tickets go on sale March 23. Prior to the U.S. tour, the group will play continental Europe and the U.K. in July.

ATOMS FOR PEACE

U.S. Tour 2013



Sept. 24 Philadelphia PA Liacouras Center

Sept. 27 Brooklyn NY Barclays Center

Sept. 30 Fairfax, VA Patriot Center

Oct. 2 Chicago IL UIC Pavilion

Oct. 16 Los Angeles CA Hollywood Bowl

Oct. 17 Santa Barbara CA Santa Barbara Bowl

