Atoms for Peace set U.S. tour dates

#Radiohead
03.18.13 5 years ago

Atoms for Peace will start a U.S. fall tour in September at Philadelphia”s Liacouras Center.

Individually known as Radiohead”s Thom Yorke, producer Nigel Godrich, Red Hot Chili Peppers” Flea, drummer Joey Waronker and percussionist Mauro Refosco, Atoms For Peace released its debut set, “Amok,”  in February. The album entered the Billboard charts at No. 2.

It was uncertain that the collective would actually tour; instead, in February and March, Yorke and Godrich hosted Atoms for Peace DJ sets in London, Berlin and New York.

The good news is that it looks like the six dates are just the start, not the tour in full, as the press release calls them “the first dates of a U.S. tour.”   Tickets go on sale March 23.  Prior to the U.S. tour, the group will play continental  Europe and the U.K. in July.

ATOMS FOR PEACE
U.S. Tour 2013
 
Sept. 24           Philadelphia PA                    Liacouras Center
Sept. 27           Brooklyn NY                         Barclays Center
Sept. 30           Fairfax, VA                           Patriot Center
Oct. 2              Chicago IL                             UIC Pavilion
Oct. 16            Los Angeles CA                     Hollywood Bowl
Oct. 17            Santa Barbara CA                Santa Barbara Bowl
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Radiohead
TAGSAmokatoms for peaceFLEANigel GodrichRADIOHEADred hot chili peppersTHOM YORKEUS tour

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP