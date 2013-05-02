‘August: Osage County’ director John Wells saddles up to ‘Chef’ with Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper has been moving right along with his post-“Silver Linings” playbook. He’s currently shooting David O. Russell’s “American Hustle” and smartly backed away from the on-going circus that is “Jane Got a Gun” this week. Earlier today it was announced that Steven Spielberg will be tackling “American Sniper” with Cooper in the lead role as the most lethal sniper in US military history, while he attached himself to the Steven Knight-scripted “Chef” not too long ago.
On the latter, it’s a fantastic script and an unbelievably meaty role. For a time David Fincher was looking into it with Keanu Reeves in the starring role as a high-strung two-time Michelin Star chef dodging drug dealer debts and mixing it up from Paris to New York.
In truth, I’d say the part is tailor made for Robert Downey Jr. (funnily enough, given the retrospective treatment here this afternoon). But it’s a great opportunity for Cooper, too, and his “Place Beyond the Pines” helmer Derek Cianfrance was also flirting with it for a time. Now, it looks like John Wells is inching toward a deal to make it his “August: Osage County” follow-up.
I’m really impressed with all these moves Cooper has been making. He’s on the cusp of a very defining moment in his career, coming off his first Oscar nomination, dabbling with masters and finding his way to a sort of creative freedom that will probably surprise us just as his work in “Silver Linings Playbook” did. It kind of reminds me of where Ben Affleck probably should have gone after “Good Will Hunting” before falling into the movie star rabbit hole. Cooper, and certainly his representation, seems to have a tasteful eye and a clear idea of the kind of star he wants to be.
Meanwhile, John Wells is in an interesting place, too. I was a big fan of the former WGA West president’s directorial debut, “The Company Men,” and I’m eager to see how he navigates the waters of Tracy Letts’s brilliance with this year’s “August: Osage County” (sure to be an awards contender).
Honestly, though, I wouldn’t have pegged “Chef” as something in his wheel house. It feels more like a Shane Black/Robert Downey Jr. thing to me, but stretching and being versatile with material like this is a sure sign that Wells is looking to expand his own horizons. So I’m pulling for him. Again, it’s a great project, and keep your eye on Cooper to pick up more awards attention for his performance, particularly with The Weinstein Company peddling it for as much. The role is just that juicy.
Meanwhile, for a taste (so to speak) of Cooper all suited up for such a part, there’s always TV’s short-lived “Kitchen Confidential” to give you an idea (though the character in “Chef” is way, way darker than this):
Goddamn, Bradley Cooper is one ugly man. I mean, look at that picture you posted! What is with ugly male leads these days? You got Daniel Craig, Benedict Cumberbutt, Joel Edgerton, Daniel Radcliffe, Robert Pattinson, and Bradley Cooper — this is the ugliest batch of male actors ever to come out of Hollywood. What the hell is going on? Is UGLY in right now?
Kitchen Confidential was great and really underrated. Its one of only two single season series DVD’s I own.
I was one of the few people that watched and enjoyed Kitchen Confidential. The Chef script is absolutely wonderful, and I always pictured Christian Bale ( or Michael Fassbender ) in the lead role with David Fincher or Mike Nichols directing.
I loved Kitchen Confidential. I even rewatched the whole thing not too long ago after they put it up on Hulu.
I also thought of Kitchen Confidential when I read the headline.
I’ve thought for some time now that August: Osage County is a bit of a mouthful. The back-to-back vowel sounds at the beginning of the first two words make for an awkward pronunciation. I might recommended choosing either “August” or “Osage County” as the final title for the theatrical version. Does anyone else feel the same way?
Yeah, I don’t like it either, and there’s no way said title won’t be completely changed in international releases, just like Silver Linings Playbook.
Jesus, is there a movie that DOESN’T star Bradley Cooper?
Wow, he’s making some great choices. Glad to see him seizing his moment in such a big way. I wasn’t as jazzed about him SLP as a lot of people, but I do think he’s talented and an exceptionally nice guy.