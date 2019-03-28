The initial joyous rush of the Avengers: Endgame character posters was quickly deflated by the realization that, oh right, Spider-Man is dead. Black Panther, too, and Doctor Strange, Shuri, and Star-Lord. Sixteen of the 32 superheroes deemed poster-worthy by Marvel are no longer with us following the events of Infinity War, but the fallen will be avenged — and they’ll probably come back to life in Endgame, anyway. Until then, Twitter user @astrocastiels paid tribute to the dead by adorning “their last words” onto the character posters. They are:
The Winter Soldier: “Steve?”
Doctor Strange: “There was no other way.”
Spider-Man: “I’m sorry.”
Black Panther: “Up, general, up! This is no place to die.”
Groot: “I am Groot.”
Nick Fury: “Mother…”
Gamora: “No.”
Star-Lord: “Oh, man.”
Shuri: “I’ve barely begun, brother.”
Loki: “You will never be a god.”
Mantis: “Something’s happening…”
Vision: “I love you.”
Scarlet Witch: “No!”