'Avengers: Infinity War' Hulk-Smashes The Record For Advance Ticket Sales, Beating Out 'Black Panther'

03.16.18

Marvel

Records are meant to be broken, and if any movie was going to break Black Panther‘s superheroic day one ticket pre-sale record, it would be Avengers: Infinity War. Now Deadline is reporting that Infinity War has crushed the record like it was aluminum instead of vibranium. Most impressively, it took the 24-hour record in just six hours.

Black Panther topped the previous record-holder Batman V Superman‘s record, which led to the movie breaking Captain America: Civil War‘s three-day opening record, taking in $202 million in its first weekend. That’s a lot of record-breaking for superhero movies, and Infinity War seems poised for the phrase “all-time” if this keeps up.

Fandango, who started the pre-sales at 9am est on March 16, released some interesting stats from an exit poll conducted after fans bought their Infinity War tickets:

  • 97 percent can’t wait to see how dozens of heroes work together in the same film.
  • 94 percent are excited to see different franchise characters meeting one another for the first time.
  • 92 percent see Infinity War as the culmination of all of the MCU films before it.
  • 87 percent have seen all of the MCU movies.
  • 71 percent saw Black Panther on the big screen.
  • 60 percent claim Black Panther made them even more excited to see Infinity War.

It seems like a decade of movies culminating in the largest collection of superheroes ever seen on-screen turned out to be an excellent idea. The one question Fandango didn’t ask, though… Who is going to die?

