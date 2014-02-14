B+

Avicii’s ‘Addicted To You’ video pays homage to ‘Bonnie & Clyde’

02.14.14 4 years ago

There”s a little Bonnie and Clyde action going on Avicii”s new video for “Addicted To You.” Actually, Bonnie and Bonnie action would be a more appropriate description.

The superstar DJ”s new tune, featuring vocals by Audra Mae, gets a lavish video about obsessive love as a ’30s waitress helped her lover rob the saloon she works in. They then go on the lam, robbing banks along the way, but when their love gets in the way of their getaway, things turn bad…as they often do.

As with his clip for “Wake Me Up,” the Swedish DJ appears nowhere in the video.
 

Around The Web

TAGSAddicted To YouAudra MaeAVICIIBONNIE AND CLYDE

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP