Avicii’s ‘Addicted To You’ video pays homage to ‘Bonnie & Clyde’

There”s a little Bonnie and Clyde action going on Avicii”s new video for “Addicted To You.” Actually, Bonnie and Bonnie action would be a more appropriate description.

The superstar DJ”s new tune, featuring vocals by Audra Mae, gets a lavish video about obsessive love as a ’30s waitress helped her lover rob the saloon she works in. They then go on the lam, robbing banks along the way, but when their love gets in the way of their getaway, things turn bad…as they often do.

As with his clip for “Wake Me Up,” the Swedish DJ appears nowhere in the video.

