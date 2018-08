Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Fun fact: James Van Der Beek can apologize for being a jerk without resorting to Dawson's crying jag. Who knew?

In this clip from “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” Van Der Beek ends up apologizing to comic Mike Birbiglia for looking pissed when told he resembled Birbiglia. In pictures the comparison makes no sense, but I admit there's a passing resemblance in the video. Heartwarming! Also: I really like Seth on this show.