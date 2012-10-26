Azealia Banks reveals details on Lady Gaga collaboration

Two months ago, Azealia Banks started a flurry of rumors when she tweeted that Lady Gaga had called her to work together, but no details were forthcoming. Now she”s spilling the beans on the tracks they created. Lady Gaga and Banks have collaborated on two tracks, though it”s unclear if the pair will show up on Gaga’s new set, “Artpop.” Two months ago, Banks started a flurry of rumors when she tweeted that Lady Gaga had called her to work together, but no details were forthcoming. Now she”s spilling the beans on the tracks they created.

[More after the jump…]

Interviewed while in Brazil on tour, the “212” performer said that she and Lady Gaga worked via email and internet on two songs, “Red Flame” and “Ratchet.” “I don”t know what she”s doing with it,” Banks said of the material. “She”s going to release it when she wants to release it and yeah, I”m really excited about it.

Banks also worked with Kanye West during a recent trip to Hawaii, but she was less than forthcoming on any details. “I just kind of went out to Hawaii and he said you should really come to the studio… “and yeah, just worked it out.” She also talked a little about working with Adele’s producer Paul Epworth on her oft-delayed debut album, “Broke With Expensive Taste,” which is now expected out in February 2013. She called him “very serious.”

As we previously reported, Lady Gaga confirmed earlier this week that the new album, coming in 2013, will include a sequel to “Telephone.” No word on if Beyonce will be part of the “continuation” of the song.

Watch the video below from Brazil”s Mix TV (courtesy Idolator)