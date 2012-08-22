Azealia Banks sparks Lady Gaga, Kanye West collab rumors on Twitter

Azealia Banks may have landed a pair of very high-profile collaborators.

”When Mother Monster calls s*** is about to get very f***ing real,” tweeted the rising hip-hop star on Monday, referring to the nickname of pop megastar Lady Gaga.

Proving that Banks’ tweet was more than just Fantasea, Gaga later confirmed the call on her own Twitter account, with the “Born This Way” singer stating: “@azealiabanksCan you make “99 Problems” my ring tone for when I call you, and then shout BITCH AINT ONE at me when you pick up?”

”Talking to Lady Gaga on tha twitta … NBD. HUGE DEAL,” Banks offered later. And so on.

Of course, Banks (whose ridiculously awesome “212” music video was what put her on the map) will have to get used to multiple A-listers clamoring for her attention, as evidenced by a tweet she sent out later that same evening:

“When Kanye West Calls…You Go To Honolulu.”

Given that the platinum-selling rapper has a recording studio located in the Hawaiian city, it seems safe to assume he extended an invite for Banks to join him for a little collaborative action. But for what project, exactly? With the release of West’s GOOD Music album “Cruel Summer” recently pushed back to September 18, some are suggesting he was able to shoehorn in a last-minute guest spot from the rising talent on the LP. I guess we’ll find out soon enough.

As for Banks’ debut album – the winningly-titled “Broke with Expensive Taste” – we have a little longer to wait yet: its release was recently pushed back to February 2013.

Would you like to hear a Banks/Kanye and/or Banks/Gaga collaboration? After watching the below video for Banks’ new track “Van Vogue,” sound off with your thoughts in the comments.



