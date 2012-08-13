Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music album release pushed back by two weeks

Among the major releases lined up for September, G.O.O.D. Music’s “Cruel Summer” compilation is the most-anticipated of hip-hop drops. But fans will have to wait a little longer than expected for this “Summer.”

Kanye West and his label troupe planned on an August release, then Sept. 4, and now it appears to have moved to Sept. 18, as Amazon has officially changed the release on the site.

According to G.O.O.D. cohort Malik Yusef, “Yeah, it looks like a push back on #cruelsummer but our wish has 4 additional features has MOSt DEFinitely been granted,” he Tweeted late Friday.

The post was a none-too-subtle hint that Mos Def (now Yasiin Bey, which not even people close to him are apparently using) will be guesting on the guest-happy album.

West was found previewing some new “Cruel Summer” material in a New York night club last week during a secret gig, and included his tribute to girlfriend Kim Kardashian, “My Perfect Bitch,” during the spin.

Other artists that are contributing to the “Cruel Summer” album include West, John Legend, Common, Kid Cudi, Pusha T, Big Sean, Q-Tip, Mr. Hudson, Teyana Taylor, Cyhi, D”Banj, Hit-Boy and 2 Chainz. As we previously reported, West has worked with EDM star Skrillex for a track on an upcoming album, but it’s a question as to whether that collab will be on “Cruel Summer” or on West’s next solo set.