Is B.o.B. back? Check out ‘Epic’ new video

#Lil Wayne
10.19.11 7 years ago

The synth lines and high treble mix of B.o.B.’s “Epic” makes me think of the 1990s, but the rapper’s lyrics may expose a newer, meaner side of Bobby Ray.

The rapper tapped Meek Mills and Playboy Tre for this puffy-chested, bravado-bearing fight track, with the official video featured in an actual fighting ring.

B.o.B. made more of a mark in the pop space last year, what with hits like “Airplane” feat. Hayley Williams and his guest spot on Bruno Mars’ “Nothin’ On You.” But he’s arrived the fall with a tougher outlook: “Strange Clouds” is the title track from his forthcoming sophomore set, with him trying to go toe-to-toe with Lil Wayne (who is having a softie side of his own). Now with “Epic,” it looks like he’s ready to shed his lightweight status, which took up about half his debut album “The Adventures of Bobby Ray.”

Check out “Epic” and is bungee-jumping references. Is he up to date?

“Strange Clouds” is out in Spring 2012.

TAGSB.o.Bbobby rayepicLil Waynemeek millsPlayboy TreStrange Clouds

