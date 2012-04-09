B.o.B. reveals ‘Strange Clouds’ tracklisting

B.o.B. has revealed the collaboration-heavy tracklisting for his upcoming sophomore album “Strange Clouds” (releasing May 1), on which 10 out of 15 songs boast the increasingly-ubiquitous “feat.” tag.

Indeed, the “So Good” rapper snagged a bevy of A-list artists to guest on the album – the follow-up to 2010’s “B.o.B. Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray” – including Taylor Swift (on “Both of Us”), Lil Wayne (“Strange Clouds”), Chris Brown and T.I. (“Arena”), Nicki Minaj (“Out of My Mind”), Trey Songz (“Castles”), OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder (who also produced two tracks on the LP) and…um, Morgan Freeman (“Bombs Away”). So what gives with that last one? I guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

B.o.B. released the tracklisting via his Facebook page. You can check out the official cover art for the album below, and watch the music video for second single “So Good” here.

“B.o.B. Presents: The Adventures of Bobby Ray” debuted at number one on the Billboard 100 and has sold over 500,000 copies to date. The album featured three Billboard Top 10 singles, including the Grammy-nominated #1 hit “Nothin’ on You (with Bruno Mars)”.

Do you think B.o.B. can top the success of his first album with “Strange Clouds”? Sound off in the comments below!

