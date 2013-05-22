‘Bad Teacher’ gets a late series order from CBS

05.22.13 5 years ago
CBS celebrated the one-week anniversary of its 2013 upfront presentation to advertisers by giving a late series order to the small screen version of “Bad Teacher.”
“Bad Teacher” is, of course, based on Jake Kasdan’s 2011 hit, which featured Cameron Diaz and took in more than $100 million at the domestic box office.
Ari Graynor steps in for Diaz playing a former trophy wife who becomes a teacher in order to meet a new man.
Hilary Winston wrote the single-camera comedy pilot, with original screenwriters Lee Eisenberg and Gene Stupnitsky serving as executive producers.
“Bad Teacher” will presumably be held for midseason along with fellow comedies “Mike & Molly” and “Friends with Better Lives.” The network’s busy slate of new fall comedies features “The Crazy Ones,” “The Millers,” “Mom” and “We Are Men.”

