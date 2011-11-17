BAFTA pays tribute to Kenneth Branagh and Charlize Theron

For whatever reason, I always find myself forgetting about BAFTA’s series of ‘A Life in Pictures’ tributes, wherein assorted big-name actors and directors speak about their work to a public audience at the British Academy’s headquarters. (It’s a little like the James Lipton treatment, if a mite less toadying.) Previous honorees run the gamut from Will Ferrell to Jean-Pierre Jeunet, so it’s not particularly an awards-related deal, but it just so happens that BAFTA’s two most recent selections for the series are currently on the campaign trail: “Young Adult” star Charlize Theron was up last week, while “My Week With Marilyn” hopeful Kenneth Branagh has his turn on Saturday. It certainly won’t hurt their visibility with voters.
I didn’t even know Theron was being celebrated the very next day when I reflected on the South African’s early career highlights on Friday. In retrospect, it all ties in rather nicely — even if it still seems a tad early for the 30-something star to be given the this-is-your-life treatment. (A BAFTA, incidentally, is one award Theron hasn’t won: nominated for “Monster” the year after her Oscar win due to release-date discrepancy, she wound up losing to Imelda Staunton.)
It’s a shame that BAFTA doesn’t post video footage from these talk on their website, though a gather from a colleague who was present that she was a typically engaging presence, swearing copiously as if still in character from “Young Adult” — the third act of which, she explained, was her chief reason for doing the film. (No, I don’t know, either.)
Branagh is a more expected choice for this sort of thing: I’d gladly go along if I weren’t out of town this weekend, though I’m sure he’ll be plummily erudite as ever. (If you’re in London and fancy bagging a ticket, check out the BAFTA site.) I can’t imagine he’ll have to work very hard to charm the BAFTA crowd. While I find myself wavering on what I once thought looked an easy Oscar nod for his Laurence Olivier impression in “Marilyn” — he’s fun, but the role amounts to little more than mannered schtick — I have little doubt that his eighth nomination from the Brits (most of them for small-screen work) is on its way.
On a side note: a friend recently pointed out a nifty bit of trivia to me: should Branagh score a Supporting Actor mention from the Academy, he’ll be only the second person (Warren Beatty being the first) to have accumulated nominations in five different categories. He currently holds nods, if no wins, for Best Director, Actor, Adapted Screenplay and Live-Action Short. There’s one for the pub quiz file.
Guy, I have no shame in admitting I had to look up no more than 2 words this time around! I’m not picking at your choice of words… just complimenting you on your impressive vocabulary. As a college grad (who majored in English literature nonetheless!), your articles have given me no choice but to memorize the dictionary ;)
Oh, and the Theron tribute does seem a little early but then again she’s 37, which in Hollywood years is like 50, so might as well…
Thank you, that’s very kind. I’m always curious, though — which words? ;)
Guy is like a living thesaurus – a true wordsmith. I am constantly trying to find ways to use some of your phrases in an actual conversation, but I keep forgetting what some of them mean so they don’t come out right LOL.
Is it possible that you’re a Wodehouse reader, Guy?
@Guy- “plummily erudite”
Hm, I never thought you would have been a Branagh fan, Guy.
I run hot and cold with him. Mostly cold of late, though I do like him in ‘Wallander.’ Then again, my all-time favourite Branagh performance is as Guy Pringle in ‘Fortunes of War’ — maybe I prefer him on the small screen?
Aw, that makes me a little sad. I love Kenneth Branagh. “Dead Again” is honestly one of my favorite movies.
On the other hand, one of my favorite college memories is my film professor unleashing this epic rant against his version of “Frankenstein” (“starring Kenneth Branagh’s chest,” according to her).
Gary Oldman was there too ,September 18 2011 the “Life in Pictures ” took place .Is this a good sign for a possible BAFTA nomination for Tinker ..???
Hi Guy – just popping in to say that in fact, we (BAFTA) do actually put the videos of the talks on our website! They sometimes take a bit of time to edit down, however.
The Charlize Theron interview video can now be seen here: [guru.bafta.org]
The Kenneth Branagh video won’t be too long coming.
Thanks for your kind words!