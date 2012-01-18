Bamboozle Festival adds 60 new acts, including Mike Posner and Kreayshawn

#Foo Fighters
01.18.12 7 years ago

The Bamboozle 2012 added 60 new performers to the May 18-19 line-up. Among the new additions are Jimmy Eat World, PJ Pauly D, Andrew Dice Clay, All American Rejects, ASAP Rocky and the reunited The Promise Ring.

They join a list for the 3-day North Beach Asbury Park, N.J.-festival that includes headliners Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, Skrillex, Blink-182 and Incubus. This marks the first time the 10-year Live Nation-produced Bamboozle has been held in Asbury Park since 2005.

Also new to the bill are Mike Posner, Kreayshawn, Treos, Patent Pending, We Came As Romans, Motion City Soundtrack, NeverShoutNEver, Bayside, and Bouncing Souls.

Bamboozle also revealed the schedule:  Skrillex, Incubus and Mac Miller will headline May 18; Foo Fighters and Blink-182, May 19; Bon Jovi, May 20. There is still a special guest to be announced who will also headline on May 20.
 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Foo Fighters
TAGSBamboozlebon jovifoo fighters

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP