Bamboozle Festival adds 60 new acts, including Mike Posner and Kreayshawn

The Bamboozle 2012 added 60 new performers to the May 18-19 line-up. Among the new additions are Jimmy Eat World, PJ Pauly D, Andrew Dice Clay, All American Rejects, ASAP Rocky and the reunited The Promise Ring.

They join a list for the 3-day North Beach Asbury Park, N.J.-festival that includes headliners Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, Skrillex, Blink-182 and Incubus. This marks the first time the 10-year Live Nation-produced Bamboozle has been held in Asbury Park since 2005.

Also new to the bill are Mike Posner, Kreayshawn, Treos, Patent Pending, We Came As Romans, Motion City Soundtrack, NeverShoutNEver, Bayside, and Bouncing Souls.

Bamboozle also revealed the schedule: Skrillex, Incubus and Mac Miller will headline May 18; Foo Fighters and Blink-182, May 19; Bon Jovi, May 20. There is still a special guest to be announced who will also headline on May 20.

