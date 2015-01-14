Barbra Streisand, Ben Affleck and Guillermo del Toro lined up for industry honors

A bevy of honorary awards announcements landed today so it's probably best to just round them up into one shot. So Barbra Streisand, Ben Affleck and Guillermo del Toro – get your speeches ready.

Beginning with Streisand, she will receive the American Society of Cinematographers' Board of Governors Award at the Feb. 15 ceremony. Her accomplishments across the industry “are unparalleled, and we look forward to celebrating her groundbreaking contributions to the art of filmmaking,” ASC President Richard Crudo said. He goes on to note that the three films she has directed have earned a combined 14 Oscar nominations, though funnily enough, only one of them – 1991's “The Prince of Tides” – received recognition for its cinematography. (Fistbump, Stephen Goldblatt).

Over at the Writers Guild of America, which yesterday announced an accolade for the late Harold Ramis, it was revealed that Oscar-winning writer (“Good Will Hunting”) and producer (“Argo”) Ben Affleck would receive the organization's Valentine Davies Award in recognition of the multi-hyphenate's humanitarian efforts and service to the global community. The “Gone Girl” star “somehow found the time to become an engaged leader in humanitarian causes here and abroad,” WGAw President Chris Keyser said. “Perhaps most crucially, Affleck founded the Eastern Congo Initiative, a grant-making and advocacy group that works toward an eastern Congo with opportunities for economic and social development and the flourishing of a robust civil society.”

Finally – and this is a big “duh” for the organization's new world of kudos-dishing – the Makeup and Hairstylists Guild announced that filmmaker Guillermo del Toro would receive the Distinguished Artisan Award at the upcoming ceremony. The “Pacific Rim” director “constantly raises the bar and challenges the skills of our members to their utmost abilities when delineating his film characters,” Guild President Sue Cabral-Ebert said. “He has always shown strong support while working in collaboration with our makeup artists and hairstylists.”

Hard to argue with giving baubles to those peeps. Just a couple more stops on the Circuit train left to go.