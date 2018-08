Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hey, it’s that Jim Jarmusch superhero movie you’ve been waiting for! Honestly, I’d always figured that if Superman and Batman met up for coffee, they’d discuss logistical stuff like how to keep their tights from bunching around the crouch or whether juice cleanses make sense for guys like them. But alas, they’re talking about the upcoming “Man of Steel” sequel, which will actually feature the Batman himself alongside his red-caped superpal.

Adorable!

(via io9)