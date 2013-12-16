‘Batman Vs Superman’ to be biggest-ever film for Michigan

(CBR) When filming begins early next year in Pontiac, Michigan, director Zack Snyder”s “Man of Steel” sequel will be the largest production ever to shoot in the state, The Detroit Free Press reports. It will occupy all seven sound stages at Michigan Motion Picture Studios through August, and film at several locations across the state.

Michigan was originally set to play home to Marvel”s “The Avengers” before production moved to Cleveland amid uncertainties about tax incentives.

Opening July 17, 2015, the still-untitled sequel stars Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, Amy Adams, Laurence Fishburne and Diane Lane.