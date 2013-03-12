Baz Luhrmann’s ‘The Great Gatsby’ to open the 2013 Cannes Film Festival

When Warner Bros’ announced last year that they were shifting Baz Luhrmann’s lavish 3D interpretation of “The Great Gatsby” from Christmas 2012 to an early summer release date, my first thought was that a Cannes date had to be on the cards. Then, when the film’s US release date was nailed down as May 10, five days before the festival begins, I was both puzzled and doubtful: with US projects of that magnitude, Cannes tends to secure the world premiere.
Turns out I overthought things, and that my initial instinct was correct. “The Great Gatsby” has been selected as the curtain-raiser for this year’s Cannes Film Festival, 12 years after Luhrmann’s “Moulin Rouge!” performed the same duty.
Cannes may not have got a world premiere this time out — unlike such recent A-list openers as “Up,” “Moonrise Kingdom” and “Midnight in Paris” — but it’s a felicitous choice all the same. As well as assuring them a customarily starry red-carpet kickoff, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Carey Mulligan and Tobey Maguire presumably all in attendance, it also maintains their longstanding relationship with Luhrmann: in addition to “Moulin Rouge!,” his debut feature “Strictly Ballroom” premiered in the festival’s Un Certain Regard section back in 1992.
After “Up,” it’s the second 3D film to open the festival. It will not, however, join Takashi Miike’s “Hara Kiri: Death of a Samurai” on the very short list of 3D films to have competed for the Palme d’Or. “Gatsby” is playing out of Competition, safe from the scrutiny of Steven Spielberg and his fellow jurors. That isn’t exactly a surprise — and indeed is often the case with Cannes openers, most recently with “Midnight in Paris” — though it’s worth noting that “Moulin Rouge!” braved the Competition in 2001.
The question now is whether or not Luhrmann’s risky project lives up to the pressure of the opening night slot, which is often seen as something of a poisoned chalice. From “My Blueberry Nights” to “Blindness” to “Robin Hood,” Cannes openers have missed the target more often than they’ve hit recently, but the festival reversed the curse in the last two years: “Midnight in Paris” and “Moonrise Kingdom” both found critical and audience favor (and went on to garner Oscar nominations).
Something tells me the critics will have the knives out for Luhrmann no matter what, but the film should still reap the benefits of both the prestige and the publicity that come with the slot. (It opens in France the very same day, so expect an all-out media assault.) And with the film opening in the US beforehand, Luhrmann’s team will have already faced the reviews, and can simply enjoy the Croisette razzle-dazzle. As can I: for all its intimations of folly, this remains one of my most keenly anticipated films of the year.
I cannot wait for this film to come out! I think that is a bold move to open the fest but it only adds to my anticipation (even if I will already be able to see the film before it premieres at Cannes.) This is the type of film that no amount of negative reviews can deter me from the experience of seeing it for myself, but I will be curious to hear the reaction from the more international press about the film when it hits Cannes. Guy – will you be able to catch the film earlier (I didn’t know if it is going to the UK at the same time as the US) or will your first chance to see it be at Cannes?
It opens in the UK on the 17th, two days after its Cannes date, so I’ll almost certainly catch a press screening before the festival.
That’s good to hear – since it is such an anticipated film for you I was hoping that you would be able to have a look at it before all the American critics review it/tear it to shreds.
My prediction is that they’re going to destroy that film at the Croisette.
Well, thanks to the release date, it can be destroyed BEFORE the Croisette.
I’ve actually been wondering if there’s a chance it could be better received at Cannes than it will be internationally. I’m expecting a generally negative reaction to the film at a consensus level, but I’m sure there will be at least a few passionate defenders/apologists, and the Croisette might provide the opportunity to get that movement started.
Then again, I’m not sure how many passionate “Australia” defenders there are, so maybe it will just be routinely rejected.
I’m dying to see this! Because AUSTRALIA is an awesome movie and I expect this to be just as awesome.
coz is BAZ. and he’s boss.
The movie comes with a pricetag of 150 million dollars I believe and every penny of it seems to be visible on screen. It looks almost obscenely excessive. Production and Costume Design noms are in order.
But I too get the feeling that it will be a bloodbath with the critics.
Hands down my most anticipated of the year- and lucky me, it opens on my bday in the US :)
Hey Laura, that’s funny. It opens in Australia on 30 May, which is my birthday! Let’s hope it’s a present worth unwrapping…
Funny how MOULIN ROUGE! was meant to debut in December 2000, but got pushed back to summer 2001 and a Cannes premiere. THE GREAT GATSBY was meant to debut in December 2012, but got pushed back to summer 2013 and a Cannes (international) premiere. And with “Strictly Ballroom” premiering there and the two films in between – “Romeo+Juliet” and “Australia” – both releasing in November, Luhrmann’s career is very mirrored.