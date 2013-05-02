BBC America renews ‘Orphan Black’ for season two

It looks like “Orphan Black” is getting cloned for a second season. BBC America has renewed the series to return as part of Supernatural Saturday in 2014. The conspiracy clone thriller starring Tatiana Maslany has been re-commissioned with a 10-episode order from Temple Street Productions, ahead of its season one finale on Saturday, June 1.

In making the announcement, Perry Simon, General Manager, Channels, BBC Worldwide America said: “Tatiana Maslany has delivered one of the year”s standout performances. We”re excited to commission a second season from the talented team of Graeme, John and Temple Street Productions, and we can”t wait to see who Tatiana shows up as in season two.”

“We”re delighted with the second season order for Orphan Black and want to thank everyone at BBC America, BBC Worldwide and Space for their support and commitment to our show,” commented David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers of “Orphan Black” and Co-Presidents of Temple Street Productions. “We”re thrilled to continue this journey with such a strong team and fantastic cast, led by the ridiculously talented Tatiana Maslany. A huge thanks to the fans for their steadfast support of the show. We”re looking forward to giving every one of them more Orphan Black.”

The series launched on March 30 with Sarah (Maslany), an outsider and orphan whose life changes dramatically after witnessing the suicide of a woman, “Beth,” who looks just like her. Sarah takes her identity, her boyfriend and her bank account. But instead of solving her problems, the street-smart chameleon is thrust headlong into a kaleidoscopic mystery. She makes the dizzying discovery that she and the dead woman are clones. Sarah quickly finds herself caught in the middle of a deadly conspiracy.