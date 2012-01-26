BBC America to co-produce ‘Luther’ season 3

#Idris Elba
01.26.12 7 years ago 5 Comments

BBC America will co-produce the next installment of “Luther,” starring Golden Globe winner Idris Elba.

The four-part mini-series will premiere in 2012 as part of BBC America”s Dramaville. Though the third season was announced months ago, this is the first confirmation that it will be co-produced by BBC America, along with regular ol’ BBC in the U.K.

Emmy nominee Elba “(The Wire,” “Thor”) reprises his role as Detective Chief Investigator John Luther, pursuing gritty police work while struggling with his own personal demons in two crime stories. The other members of the police team are returning as well, including Detective Sergeant Justin Ripley (Warren Brown), DSU Martin Schenk (Dermot Crowley), Detective Sergeant Erin Gray (Nikki Amuka-Bird) and Benny Silver (Michael Smiley).

“Luther” is written by Neil Cross (“MI-5”) and directed by Sam Miller (“This Life”).

Around The Web

TOPICS#Idris Elba
TAGSBBC AmericaIDRIS ELBALUTHER

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 14 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP