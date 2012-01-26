BBC America to co-produce ‘Luther’ season 3

BBC America will co-produce the next installment of “Luther,” starring Golden Globe winner Idris Elba.
The four-part mini-series will premiere in 2012 as part of BBC America”s Dramaville. Though the third season was announced months ago, this is the first confirmation that it will be co-produced by BBC America, along with regular ol’ BBC in the U.K.
Emmy nominee Elba “(The Wire,” “Thor”) reprises his role as Detective Chief Investigator John Luther, pursuing gritty police work while struggling with his own personal demons in two crime stories. The other members of the police team are returning as well, including Detective Sergeant Justin Ripley (Warren Brown), DSU Martin Schenk (Dermot Crowley), Detective Sergeant Erin Gray (Nikki Amuka-Bird) and Benny Silver (Michael Smiley).
“Luther” is written by Neil Cross (“MI-5”) and directed by Sam Miller (“This Life”).
Aw great. We’re going to screw up another brilliant British drama, like we did when we got our hands on Torchwood.
Looking forward to another brilliant season.
brillant show, can’t wait to see the next series. I suggest we keep the yanks out of it and I’m American
Whatever it takes to get some more. Even if it is our Yankee money. Just stay out of the story line and scripts.
CAN’T WAIT, IT HAS BEEN TO LONG. VERY GOOD NEWS.