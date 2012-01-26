BBC America to co-produce ‘Luther’ season 3

BBC America will co-produce the next installment of “Luther,” starring Golden Globe winner Idris Elba.

The four-part mini-series will premiere in 2012 as part of BBC America”s Dramaville. Though the third season was announced months ago, this is the first confirmation that it will be co-produced by BBC America, along with regular ol’ BBC in the U.K.

Emmy nominee Elba “(The Wire,” “Thor”) reprises his role as Detective Chief Investigator John Luther, pursuing gritty police work while struggling with his own personal demons in two crime stories. The other members of the police team are returning as well, including Detective Sergeant Justin Ripley (Warren Brown), DSU Martin Schenk (Dermot Crowley), Detective Sergeant Erin Gray (Nikki Amuka-Bird) and Benny Silver (Michael Smiley).

“Luther” is written by Neil Cross (“MI-5”) and directed by Sam Miller (“This Life”).