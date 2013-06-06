Beach Boy Brian Wilson returns to Capitol Records as a solo artist

After a number of solo albums for other labels, Brian Wilson has returned to Capitol Records, the Beach Boys” home during the band”s ’60s hey day, as a solo artist.

Wilson is currently recorded his self-produced 11th solo album at Hollywood”s Ocean Way Studios. Wilson had thought about making another Beach Boys” album following the group”s 50th anniversary reunion tour last year and their extremely well received studio album, “That”s Why God Made The Radio,” (which also came out on Capitol). However, any such plans imploded after his former bandmate Mike Love decided not to extend the tour with fellow Beach Boy members Wilson, Al Jardine and David Marks, and, instead, to go back to the non-Wilson version of the Beach Boys. Last year was the first time Wilson had consistently toured with the Beach Boys in 20 years.

Both Jardine and Marks will be on Wilson”s new album, as well a number of guests, including Jeff Beck. The studio band will also include Don Was, Jim Keltner, Vinnie Colaiuta and Tal Wilkenfeld, as well as members of the Wondermints, Wilson”s long-time touring band.

I interviewed Wilson last year about the the “Radio” album and tour and he expressed glee at the joy he found in playing with the reunited band. “My high point was when we did harmonies together,” he said of their studio time together. On the road, he talked about how he enjoyed being on stage with the band and how strong they still sounded.

In a statement, he said the record would lean towards rock and roll, fueled by the energy he got from last year”s album and tour. “I was really moved by the fans” excitement about The Beach Boys” album and tour last year,” he said. “It charged me up and my head was full of music. I just couldn”t wait to get back into the studio to let it out.”

No word on a release date yet.

In the meantime, Wilson has a handful of dates coming up that will include Jardine and Marks.

July 20 – Atlantic City, NY The Grand @ The Golden Nugget

July 21 – Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE-Outdoor Stage

July 23 – Interlochen, MI Kresge Auditorium

July 25 – Kettering, OH Fraze Pavilion

July 26 – Highland Park, IL Ravinia Festival

July 27 – Apple Valley MINN Weesner Family Amphitheatre

Oct 20 – Los Angeles Greek Theatre

