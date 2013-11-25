Beastie Boys ready to battle in copyright case over ‘Girls’

Beastie Boys have issued a statement indicating they may pursue legal action against a toy company that used its song “Girls” without permission. The company, GoldieBlox, has already filed a lawsuit against the rappers stating that the video is a parody and protected under the fair use doctrine. Watch the video in question below.
The surviving members of the Beastie Boys responded to GoldieBlox’s lawsuit with an open letter, praising the video’s attempt to empower young woman, but saying: “make no mistake, your video is an advertisement that is designed to sell a product, and long ago, we made a conscious decision not to permit our music and/or name to be used in product ads… When we tried to simply ask how and why our song ‘Girls” had been used in your ad without our permission, YOU sued US.”
There’s a kernel of a great idea here, but… they’re trying to empower girls by giving them another option besides pink, frilly princessy stuff… yet one of the first playsets is to build stuff in support of pink, frilly princessey stuff. And the song with the hook selling their product… is a song they STOLE… to SELL a PRODUCT. This isn’t some productless satire video on youtube.
Not fair use. If it was only a video that had little girls gleefully making a rube goldberg contraption, then it would be fine. But its not, its a commercial.