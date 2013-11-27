Beastie Boys win the battle over ‘Girls’

The Beastie Boys have won the latest round in the battle over “Girls.”
The California toy company GoldieBlox has removed their parody of the NYC rap group’s song “Girls” from a viral ad campaign after the tune’s inclusion kicked off a string of potentially messy litigation.
For the ad in question, GoldieBlox changed the chauvinistic lyrics of the 1986 song to reflect and bolster young girls’ interest in science, building and engineering.
The two surviving B-Boys Mike D and Ad Rock released an open letter pointing out that they’re firmly against commercial usage of their songs and threatening legal action. The letter also praised the ad’s message, however, with the B-Boys saying, “We strongly support empowering young girls, breaking down gender stereotypes and igniting a passion for technology and engineering.”
GoldieBlox beat them to the legal punch, issuing a lawsuit stating that the ad’s version of the song was a parody and protected as fair use.
However, in light of the Beasties’ open letter, GoldieBlox have reversed their decision, bringing the controversy to a close.
In addition to dropping the song from the commercial, the toy company issued a friendly statement on Wednesday. “We don”t want to fight with you,” the open letter read. “We love you and we are actually huge fans. In addition, we are ready to stop the lawsuit as long as this means we will no longer be under threat from your legal team.”
We don”t want to spend our time fighting legal battles,” GoldieBlox concluded. “We want to inspire the next generation. We want to be good role models. And we want to be your friends.”
A new version of the ad, featuring jaunty instrumental music popped up immediately.
Watch the new Beastie Boys-free ad above.
…Being based, as it is, on the premise that The Man is working to keep the female population from having interest in particular fields, when we know this is actually dictated by brain structure. The inferior parietal lobe governs visuo-spacial cognition, and this area is larger in males, driving them toward engineering, etc. Just as females having larger language centers drives them toward, for instance, degrees in English.
These are the conclusions of people involved in hard sciences, as opposed to the worldview-espousal apparatus that is social science.
I’d say you’re the one overusing social science if you’re reading that deep into the commercial. It’s advertising a product marketed to young girls who have an interest in science and technology. That’s it.
It is not the conjecture of the commercial that advertising is driving girls away from science, merely that most toys specifically marketed to girls are in the “pretty, pink princess” category. And here’s a toy that doesn’t do that.
Beyond that, I don’t know why you’d call the campaign “stupid,” as it sets out to reach a specific audience and make them want to own a product. Like any commercial would.
The tone of your post makes it sound like the toy company is bad for not acknowledging girls just aren’t normally interested in hard science, and really, what’s wrong with just not encouraging girls to be interested in science?
Nice win, Beastie Boys. Keep those women down under your boot, subservient where they belong. Said no woman ever.
I will always side with the artist who doesn’t want their creations used, without their permission and without compensation, for commercial purposes. Which is what happened here, even if the intent wasn’t ill-meaning.
All parties seem to have resolved things sensibly, which says more about GoldieBlox than any viral ad would have.