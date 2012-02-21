Beck and Modest Mouse to headline NYC’s Governor’s Ball Festival

Beck and Modest Mouse are both coming out of hibernation this summer and will headline New York City’s upcoming 2-day Governor’s Ball Festival in June. This will be Beck’s first show in the Big Apple in four years.

The Day One line-up features more dance-oriented and hip-hop acts including such notables as Chromeo, Atmosphere, Duck Sauce, Santigold, Major Lazer, LCD Soundsystem vet James Murphy’s Special Disco Version, and Passion Pit, who haven’t played a show in NYC for over two years.

Meanwhile, Day Two is turning up the rock (and looking an awful lot like the late ’90s) with such acclaimed veteran acts as Beck, Modest Mouse, Built to Spill, Explosions in the Sky and Devendra Banhart being joined by newer acts like Cults, Phantogram and Cage the Elephant.

Beck, who has been keeping a rather low-profile of late, also recently announced he’ll play Washington state’s Sasquatch Festival, leading to speculation that a full-blown tour (and a new album) could be in the works. He and Banhart collaborated on the title song to Todd Solondz’s “Life During Wartime,” and will hopefully take the opportunity to perform together at the festival.

Likewise, Modest Mouse is long overdue for a new album — their EP, “No One’s First and You’re Next,” came out in ’09, while their last full-length, “We Were Dead Before the Ship Even Sank,” was released back in ’07. They briefly toured the U.S. last year.

This year, the event will take place on Randall’s Island, as opposed to the more fitting Governor’s Island as in years past. It runs June 23 and 24.

Here’s the complete line-up:



Saturday, June 23

Passion Pit

Duck Sauce (feat. A-Trak and Armand Van Helden)

Chromeo

Special Disco Version (James Murphy & Pat Mahoney of LCD Soundsystem)

Atmosphere

Major Lazer

Santigold

Big Gigantic

Penguin Prison

Walk the Moon

Art vs Science

K.Flay

Nobody Beats the Drum

Sunday, June 24

Beck

Modest Mouse

Explosions in the Sky

Devendra Banhart

Cage the Elephant

Built to Spill

Cults

Phantogram

Freelance Whales

Alberta Cross

The Jezabels

Turf War

Ticket information can be found here.