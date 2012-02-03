Sasquatch! Music Festival: Jack White tours, Tenacious D’s new album and… is Beck back?

The lineup for the 2012 Sasquatch! music festival has been unveiled, but headliners like Jack White, Tenacious D, Bon Iver and Beck bring tidings of other news with them.

White, for one, will be performing at additional festivals plus will be announcing more tour dates in support of his solo debut “Blunderbuss.” He’ll be taking the stage at the Gorge in George, Wash., on May 26, and will also be heading up the Hangout Music Fest in Gulf Shores, Ala., on May 18 and to London’s Radio 1 Hackney Weekend 2012 over June 23-24. A press release indicates the former White Stripes leader will be posting additional dates and music news soon.

“Blunderbuss” is due April 24; click here to hear White’s first single “Love Interruption.”

Then there’s Beck, who has rarely toured in the last four or five years. His slot at the fest may indicate there are larger things at work.

Lately, he’s been at work soundtracking and lending tunes to movies like “Scott Pilgrim” and “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”; producing and performing on records from acts like Charlotte Gainsbourg and Stephen Malkmus; and pumping out singles through his Record Club, working with artists including Feist, Wilco and MGMT. In interviews with the Guardian and Pitchfork, he mentioned he’ll be using his country influences on an actual country album, a collaborative project with Dwight Yoakam.

A spokesperson told me today that there is “ nothing to announce yet” regarding his next project. Yet. If I said to you, “I haven’t seen Evil Dead II yet”, what would you think? Would you think that I was going to see it?

Speaking of Jack Black, his duo with Kyle Gass — Tenacious D — has risen from the ashes for a new album.

“Rize of the Fenix” is due some time this spring. The clip above acknowledges the “bomb” that was the D’s “Pick of Destiny,” but they’re “picking” it back up again. If it does in fact manifest, it will be their third full-length, and their first in six years.

Bon Iver may not have another new album for five years, is making another Volcano Choir album and has probably been dreaming for weeks about how he can piss of the Grammys. I will be posting about this separately.

Tickets for Sasquatch! go up on Feb. 11. Here is the somewhat complete lineup:

Jack White, Beck, Bon Iver, Pretty Lights, Tenacious D, The Shins, Beirut, Girl Talk, The Roots, The Head & The Heart, Portlandia, Feist, Silversun Pickups, Metric, Explosions In The Sky, The Joy Formidable, Mogwai, Nero (DJ), M. Ward, John Reilly & Friends, Childish Gambino, St. Vincent, The Civil Wars, Jamey Johnson, Little Dragon, Tune-Yards, Wild Flag, Blind Pilot, Wolfgang Gartner, Beats Antique, Apparat, The Walkmen, Clap Your Hands Say Yeah, Mark Lanegan Band, Spiritualized, Blitzen Trapper, The Cave Singers, Shabazz Palaces, Fun., Grouplove, Tycho, Sbtrkt, Strfkr, Ted Leo and the Pharmacists, Deer Tick, Imelda May, Alabama Shakes, Dum Dum Girls, The Helio Sequence, Kurt Vile, Cloud Cult, We Are Augustines, Ben Howard, Here We Go Magic, Zola Jesus, The War On Drugs, Shearwater, Cass McCombs, Active Child, Trampled By Turtles, Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Araabmuzik, Star Slinger, L.A. Riots, Com Truise, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, I Break Horses, Walk The Moon, Dry The River, Allen Stone, Pickwick, Hey Marseilles, Gary Clark Jr., Purity Ring, Electric Guest, Yellow Ostrich, Nobody Beats The Drum, Coeur De Pirate, Lord Huron, Sallie Ford & The Sound Outside, Beat Connection, The Sheepdogs, Hey Rosetta!, Said The Whale, Howlin Rain, Gardens & Villa, Felix Cartal, Craft Spells, Vintage Trouble, Poor Moon, Black Whales, Gold Leaves, Greylag, Awesome Tapes From Africa, THEESatisfaction, Dyme Def, Fresh Espresso, The Physics, Sol, Metal Chocolates, Grynch, Spac3man, Don’t Talk To The Cops, Scribes, Fatal Lucciauno, Fly Moon Royalty and Katie Kate.

Comedy acts include Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Todd Barry, Beardyman, Rob Delaney, Pete Holmes and Howard Kremer.