Before ‘After Earth’: Ten notable movies with family connections

They say that the family that stars in a blockbuster Hollywood movie together stays together. This weekend’s sci-fi thriller “After Earth” features Will Smith and his son Jaden Smith as a father-and-son duo stranded on a hostile world after crashing their spaceship. The Smith stars got us thinking about some other notable films that feature real-life family members, from fathers and daughters to brothers and sisters, from Wilsons to Cusacks, and from the good to the very bad.
Check out our picks below. Which are your favorites and least favorites? What did we miss?
Write aDi comment…sooo sick of Hollywood nepatism!! And the fact that miss jayden smith cant act worth a s hit!! Must b nice to have zero talent and get millions of dollars thanks too daddy
So no mention of the Fondas on Golden Pond nor the Hustons or Coppolas? Thankfully you named Will and Jaden twice…
I believe Robert Downey Jr; Ben Stiller; Charlie Sheen, Emilio Estevez; Jeff Bridges, Beau Bridges; Michael Douglas, Cameron Douglas; Kyle Eastwood; John Huston, Angelica Huston; Colin Hanks; Scott Caan; Kiefer Sutherland; Jake Busey; Josh Brolin; Josh Ritter; Sophia Coppola, Nicholas Cage; Drew Barrymore; Jordan Ladd; Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt; Gwenyth Paltrow; Rumor Willis; Bryce Dallas Howard; Jamie Lee Curtis; Carrie Fisher; Emma Roberts; Liv Tyler; Liza Minnelli; Kate Hudson; Eva Amurri; Mamie Gummer; Jane Fonda, Peter Fonda, Bridget Fonda, Troy Garrity; Emile Hirsch would totally agree with this assessment of nepotism, its unfairness, and how it provides unearned privileges as a lucrative gift that keeps giving going all the way back to the Golden Age of Hollywood. Am I right, Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr from Iron Man 3? I really hope Jaden Smith takes a quiet moment to reflect over this list and chooses additional mentors who can explain to him how best not to trade in on the family name and connections in the entertainment industry. Best of luck to you, Jaden!!!