Before ‘Spring Breakers’: Good girls gone bad

Just the trailers alone for Harmony Korine’s “Spring Breakers” have turned Selena Gomez, the cherubic star of Disney’s “The Wizards of Waverly Place,” into a gun-toting, dope-smoking, bikini-clad bad girl, alongside other former teen idols Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson. Of course, she isn’t the first starlet eager to shed her wholesome onscreen persona in favor of something a little edgier, as you’ll see on our list of good girls gone bad, which includes Jessica Alba, Anne Hathaway, Olivia Newton-John, and a few surprises.

Check out some good girls gone bad below. Who did we miss?