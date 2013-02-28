Before ‘Spring Breakers’: Good girls gone bad

#Jessica Alba #Anne Hathaway #Lindsay Lohan
, , and 02.28.13 5 years ago 10 Comments

Just the trailers alone for Harmony Korine’s “Spring Breakers” have turned Selena Gomez, the cherubic star of Disney’s “The Wizards of Waverly Place,” into a gun-toting, dope-smoking, bikini-clad bad girl, alongside other former teen idols Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Benson. Of course, she isn’t the first starlet eager to shed her wholesome onscreen persona in favor of something a little edgier, as you’ll see on our list of good girls gone bad, which includes Jessica Alba, Anne Hathaway, Olivia Newton-John, and a few surprises. 

Check out some good girls gone bad below. Who did we miss? Sound off in the comments section.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jessica Alba#Anne Hathaway#Lindsay Lohan
TAGSAMANDA SEYFRIEDANNE HATHAWAYELIZABETH BERKLEYELIZABETH TAYLORJESSICA ALBALindsay Lohannatalie portmanOlivia NewtonJohnSELENA GOMEZSPRING BREAKERSSuckerpunchVanessa HudgensWhen good girls go bad

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP