Ben Affleck, Jessica Chastain and Jennifer Lawrence join Oscars telecast

Ben Affleck, Jessica Chastain and Jennifer Lawrence are the latest Academy Award nominees to be added to the star-studded of presenters for the upcoming Oscars telecast.
Nicole Kidman, Halle Berry, Sandra Bullock and Reese Witherspoon were also recently announced as presenters.
They join previously announced presenters including “The Avengers” cast members Robert Downey Jr., Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo; returning 2011 Oscar winners Jean Dujardin, Christopher Plummer, Octavia Spencer and Meryl Streep; “Chicago” cast members Richard Gere, Queen Latifah, Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones; special guests Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Daniel Radcliffe, Channing Tatum and Charlize Theron; and performers Adele, Dame Shirley Bassey,
“Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane is hosting, and will also present an award as “Ted,” along with co-star Mark Wahlberg.
The Oscars air on ABC on February 24.
It would be awesome if Affleck presented Best Director.