Ben Affleck, Jessica Chastain and Jennifer Lawrence join Oscars telecast

Ben Affleck, Jessica Chastain and Jennifer Lawrence are the latest Academy Award nominees to be added to the star-studded of presenters for the upcoming Oscars telecast.

Show producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron announced the news today.

Affleck, who is nominated this year for producing the Best Picture nominee “Argo,” won an Oscar in 1997 for co-writing “Good Will Hunting” with his pal Matt Damon. Affleck was curiously not nominated for directing “Argo.”

Chastain, who is nominated for her work in the Best Picture nominee “Zero Dark Thirty,” was also nominated last year for her supporting role in “The Help.” She lost to co-star Octavia Spencer.