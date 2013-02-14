Ben Affleck, Jessica Chastain and Jennifer Lawrence join Oscars telecast

02.14.13 5 years ago

Ben Affleck, Jessica Chastain and Jennifer Lawrence are the latest Academy Award nominees to be added to the star-studded of presenters for the upcoming Oscars telecast.

Show producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron announced the news today.
Affleck, who is nominated this year for producing the Best Picture nominee “Argo,” won an Oscar in 1997 for co-writing “Good Will Hunting” with his pal Matt Damon. Affleck was curiously not nominated for directing “Argo.”
Chastain, who is nominated for her work in the Best Picture nominee “Zero Dark Thirty,”  was also nominated last year for her supporting role in “The Help.” She lost to co-star Octavia Spencer. 
Lawrence, nominated for the Best Picture nominee “Silver Linings Playbook.” will compete with Chastain in the Best Actress category. She was previously nominated in 2010 for  “Winter”s Bone.”

Nicole Kidman, Halle Berry, Sandra Bullock and Reese Witherspoon were also recently announced as presenters. 

They join previously announced presenters including “The Avengers” cast members Robert Downey Jr., Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Evans, Jeremy Renner and Mark Ruffalo; returning 2011 Oscar winners Jean Dujardin, Christopher Plummer, Octavia Spencer and Meryl Streep; “Chicago” cast members Richard Gere, Queen Latifah, Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones; special guests Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Daniel Radcliffe, Channing Tatum and Charlize Theron; and performers Adele, Dame Shirley Bassey,

Norah Jones and Barbra Streisand.

“Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane is hosting, and will also present an award as “Ted,” along with co-star Mark Wahlberg. 

The Oscars air on ABC on February 24. 

