Ben Affleck will direct an adaptation of Harlan Coben’s ‘Tell No One’

Ben Affleck will likely follow up his next directorial effort “Argo” with an adaptation of mystery writer Harlan Coben’s “Tell No One” that he’s attached to direct for Warner Bros. and Universal Pictures, according to Deadline.com.

The plot centers on an innocent doctor who is suspected of killing his wife, and, later, a group of people, only to discover that his wife may not be dead at all.

If that sounds familiar, it’s because you’ve probably seen the French film from a few years back. An adaptation of the “Tell No One” was set up Sony Pictures in 2002, with Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci (“Star Trek”) adapting. After that deal fell through, French company EuropaCorp picked it up and turned it into an international 2006 hit.

The script will be written by Chris Terrio (who also wrote “Argo”). Kathleen Kennedy and Frank Marshall (“Bourne Supremacy”) are producing.

Affleck directed “Gone Baby Gone” and last year’s critically acclaimed “The Town.” “Argo” tells the story of a group of CIA agents who team with embedded journalists to free hostages in Iran. As a actor, Affleck will soon (eventually) be seen in the next as-of-now-untitled Terrence Malick (“Tree of Life”) film.