Ben Stiller, Anna Faris set to host ‘Saturday Night Live’

“Saturday Night Live” has lined up a pair of familiar faces to host in November.

NBC announced on Monday (September 26) that Ben Stiller will take on hosting duties for the second time on October 8, nearly a month ahead of the release of his new action comedy “Tower Heist.” NBC boasts that the “Tropic Thunder” star was “a former ‘SNL’ cast member,” which isn’t inaccurate, but perhaps slightly overstates the impact of the very truncated season Stiller spent with the show.

Stiller will be joined by Foster The People, making their first appearance as musical guest in support of their album “Torches,” featuring the hit song “Pumped Up Kicks.”

The following week (October 15), Anna Faris will make her second appearance as “Saturday Night Live” host. The “House Bunny” and “Scary Movie” star’s new movie, “What’s Your Number?” will have already opened on September 30.

Taking on musical guest duties for Faris’ episode will be Drake, whose second studio album, “Take Care,” already features the successful single “Headlines.”

“Saturday Night Live” launched its 37th season this past weekend with Alec Baldwin hosting.