‘Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb’ trailer takes the group to London

It has been almost five years since we saw Ben Stiller put on his security outfit for a “Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian.” However, the release of the third entry in the franchise, “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb” is rapidly approaching and today we have a new trailer to share with you.

Lest you think that simply because it's been a long time since the second “Night at the Museum” film that the franchise may have lost something, we can assure you that the trailer is full of the exact sort of moments and characters you want from the movie. You have got your Robin Williams as Teddy Roosevelt; you've got your Owen Wilson as Jedediah, and you've got your Ricky Gervais as Dr. McPhee. Plus, there's a monkey expelling bodily fluids, a triceratops skeleton, and Dan Stevens as Lancelot.

Directed by Shawn Levy, who also directed the first two films in the franchise, “Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb” has Larry (Stiller) travel to London in an attempt to stop the magic which makes the figures come alive from disappearing forever. Plus, and stop us if we mentioned this already, there's a monkey in the trailer.

“Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb” opens in theaters on December 19. Outside of the aforementioned cast, it also stars Steve Coogan, Rebel Wilson, and Ben Kingsley.