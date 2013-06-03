Benicio Del Toro reportedly joins Marvel’s ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Casting news continues to roll out on Marvel’s upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie. As we told you over the weekend, Karen Gillan of “Doctor Who” fame has reportedly joined the cast, and now comes word via Deadline that Benicio Del Toro is on board as well.

Del Toro’s role in the movie is not yet being revealed, but apparently he has a deal with options to be in multiple Marvel features. That is nothing new for the studio which has seen actors like Robert Downey Jr. and Samuel L. Jackson appear over and over again to great success.

Other members of the “Guardians” cast includes Glenn Close, John C. Reilly, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Lee Pace, and Michael Rooker. James Gunn is directing the film which is a big part of Marvel’s Phase 2 plans and which, reportedly, will tie in to “The Avengers 2.”

“Guardians of the Galaxy” is looking at an August 1, 2014 release date.