Benjamin McKenzie suffered a ‘Gotham’ head injury on his 36th birthday

Benjamin McKenzie suffered a “Gotham” head injury on his birthday

“Happy Birthday to me,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “Fight sequence gone awry. Don't ram your head into concrete pillars kids. #gotham.” McKenzie is expected to be back at work on Monday.

“Orange is the New Black” writer left her husband for an actress on the show

Lauren Morelli, who joined the Netflix series as a writer soon after her marriage, realized through the writing process that she”s a lesbian. And now she”s dating Samira Wiley, AKA Poussey.

“Barney Miller” co-creator dies

Theodore J. Flicker wrote the pilot “The Life and Times of Captain Barney Miller,” which ABC aired in 1974. The pilot paved the way for the hit series, which ran from 1975 to 1982.