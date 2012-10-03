Best Actor 2013: Potential nominees from Ben Affleck to Denzel Washington

As the Oscar season slowly begins cranking up its machinery, we at HitFix are continuing our broad warm-up survey of the possible contenders in each major category, all gathered in a pretty photo gallery for your reference. We kicked off last week with Best Picture, and this week we move on to what — at this point, at least — looks to be the most stacked of the performance categories.
Sad to say, due to the way Hollywood works, it seems there are always more baity male roles out there to choose from, but this year looks particularly competitive, ranging from acclaimed known quantities like John Hawkes in “The Sessions” to presumed behemoths like Daniel Day-Lewis’s “Lincoln” — with alternatives including another veteran actor’s interpretation of a US president, a former Oscar host looking to prove himself as a dramatic heavyweight, and no fewer than three French-language standouts. (We’ve left out “Cloud Atlas” only because we’re waiting on category confirmation.) Check out the gallery below as we weigh up their individual pros and cons. You can also keep up with the ups and downs of this race at In Contention’s Best Actor Contenders page.
It is definitely wait and see, but it would be a severe mistake to minimize Hugh Jackman. In virtually all of his past films good and bad there have been moments of pure gold where there are flashes of brilliant acting and even more where in the bad films he rises above the material and lifts everyone around him to deliver better than could be expected. Les Mis could well be the film where the material meets the man and it all comes together. Yes we do have to wait for the finished product, but I am truly hoping that the translation from stage to film will be magnificent and that everyone will see what his fans have seen for more than a decade: This man is a great actor.
Agreed re Hugh Jackman. Anyone who saw THE PRESTIGE, THE FOUNTAIN or even KATE AND LEOPOLD, which Jackman enriched with his rock-solid believability, should know that, despite sometimes so-so material, he’s one of the finest screen actors out there, in addition to someone who commands the stage like no one else I’ve ever seen. Given a great script and production, as I’m betting LES MIZ will have, Jackman should zoom to the top of any Best Actor list. He will not only take an iconic character, Jean Valjean, through several decades, he will also sing a demanding score–live, yet. Let’s see the other Best Actor candidates do that.
Well, I’d rather not see Daniel Day-Lewis sing in Lincoln, live or otherwise.
I don’t know who could be left out, but I really feel that Jackman is solidly in.
DDL, Hawkes, Phoenix, Jackman, Denzel.
Those are who I’m predicting for now.
The Golden Globes will be kinder to Richard Gere for Arbitrage.
I really think Richard Gere has given the best performance so far.
The role of Jean Valjean is the most difficult to portray among the roles mentioned as worthy of award notice – it demands excellent dramatic and musical talent in portraying the central character of this Victor Hugo literary classic. It also demands an excellent melding of the acting and the singing talents as the whole story is told in a sung-through fashion! To develop the character and to advance the story, the actor portraying Valjean needs to express himself in a dramatic fashion while singing the Valjean songs, solo, or with the ensemble! Hugh Jackman is that rare talent on stage and in film who could do full justice to this role! He was excellent in The Fountain and The Prestige and equally impressive in a straight play, A Steady Rain, on Broadway. As to his musical talent, one needs only to go back to the reviews of his last Broadway one-man show to appreciate what he can do with a song, especially with dramatic soliloquys.
It won’t be a surprise if this fine actor leads the pack when awards night come!
Is it just me or was Brad Pitt left off this list for his dark turn in Killing Them Softly? It seems like he’s primed for a win…
Not for this.
I don’t think he will get nominated but to say Matt Damon can get nominated for anything is just dumb. Yeah he got nominated for Invictus, but he was overlooked for True Grit, The Informant, The Good Sherpart, Ripley, Syrina, We Bought a Zoo (both of with he was better than Clooney in Syrina and Decendents) and even though a long shot Bourne. He has only been nominate for acting twice, so they apparently dont nominate him for anything. Now Clooney they will nominate for ANYTHING!
The Good Sherpart? Must have missed that one. Anyway, fair enough. Invictus clouds the mind on Damon’s nomination potential.
I feel like Damon got nommed for Invictus because of Eastwood/Freeman power and a focused campaign. I don’t usually consider Damon to be an automatic nom. There have been several times where I thought Damon was nom-worthy and his name never popped up or was much in the conversation.
You forgot Good Will Hunting (lead acting).
It does seem to me that Damon got overlooked rather often for highly praised performances. Ripley, Shephard and the Informant come to mind. It did seem odd when he got snubbed for the brilliant Informant performance the same year he got nominated for the more workmanlike Invictus performance. At the time I just told myself his Informant performance helped indirectly push the Invictus performance into the Sup. Actor circle in another crowded year for Lead Actor considerations.
Big snub for Ripley
Big snub for The Departed (and The Informant).
I know it’s because of his surname, but Ben Affleck is an unfortunate choice for first image in a “best actor” category.
Bah. Beating up on Ben Affleck is so 2003.
He is marginally better now, but he will never be nominated for acting.
Does Daniel Craig have no chance for Skyfall? I know the Academy traditionally has not shown much love for the Bond franchise, but I feel that Skyfall may be the entry that can break that trend. Its cast and and crew has a ridiculous Oscar pedigree, and I can see it making a big splash if it’s a commercial and critical hit.
I believe there was also widespread sentiment that Casino Royale was snubbed and overlooked, so the Academy may wish to repay that mistake.
Bond film or not, Casino Royale really was a great film. Snubbed? Not sure about that. I do think it deserved some tech recognition, at the least.
Let’s not forget that Craig got a BAFTA nod for Casino Royale.
So is there a reason Craig wasn’t included in the gallery? You would think he has a better chance than some of the real long-shots listed here like John Margaro and Logan Lerman.
An oversight, perhaps. I didn’t compile the longlist myself.
How could you leave out Brad Pitt for Killing Them Softly?
And if your going to have the guy from Perks of Being a Wallflower on your list, I think Christian Bale for TDKR deserves to be on your list too!
Bale was great. But I think this list has more to do with actual contenders. Bale + Batman doesn’t scream Oscar nom. Now, I don’t think Lerman has a real shot either (haven’t even seen the film yet, can’t wait), but his newcomer/surprise status/well-received Fall release makes more sense than Bale, I would say.
The supporting cast is where it’s at in Killing Them Softly, for my money. James Gandolfini has a shot, and deserves one. Pitt, fine as he is, not so much.
Bale? Please.
Not the biggest Jack Black fan but Bernie was one of the most delightfully funny and satisfying dark comedies I have seen all year. Maybe Black will score the Bichir spot this year?
I enjoyed Bernie. Black impressed. But I feel like a GG nom is the best he can hope for, and that would be great.
Aw. No Adrien Brody for Detachment :( Released way too early, I guess.
Hugh Jackman frustrates me, because he is a gifted actor ( and a triple threat talent) , that makes mostly horrible film choices. For example, his hideous films are : Real Steel, Wolverine, Deception, Australia, Van Heising,etc…. I don’t understand Hugh’s situation, because his agent represents Matt Damon and Christian Bale. So, I would think his agent would be trying to create a stellar body work for Jackman – something very similar to Bale & Damon. Hopefully, Les Miserables will move Hugh in the right direction.
P.S. Daniel Day Lewis is very talented, but their are times he can be very hammy ( and over-the-top ). That is why I hated his performance in There Will Be Blood.
Agree about some of the poor choices but anyone who has heard my love/hate Australia rant knows that Baz Luhrmann will never get off my S list for a total waste of talent (Jackman/Kidman), material (WW II Australia), story (Cultural conflict in Australia), and history (fact distortion) in what should have been a magnificent film. We should have gotten Lawrence of Arabia and instead got Donavan’s Reef meets The Man From Snowy River while riding past The Rabbit Proof Fence.
“Australia” IS a magnificent film.
JLPatt – You get the “Rant” :-) I absolutely love it myself except about once every ten minutes when I want to throw a brick through the screen. The Match Move and CGI are a mess. The light levels are all over the place. The script is derivative and repetitive. There are enough continuity errors to choke a horse. The history time line and facts are in error, and there are places where it looks as if it was edited with an ax. IOW all things that are the responsibility of the director. That it is a fun, totally watchable film is a tribute to Jackman and Kidman who managed to rise above the sludge to deliver characters you genuinely like and want to succeed.