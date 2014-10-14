Best Actress 2015: Oscar contenders include Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley and Rosamund Pike

It's probably been said too much at this point, but 2014, at least in terms of potential Oscar nominees, has been very thin for lead actresses. Call it a byproduct of an industry that doesn't seem overly concerned with stories featyring strong female characters (despite the notion that they don't make money having been summarily dispelled), or certainly with finding females in key creative positions. It's simply slim pickings this year.
Nevertheless, that perceived lack of competition sort of makes the Best Actress Oscar category a potential breeding ground for outside-the-box considerations, and indeed, a number of distributors are certainly looking to seize room to maneuver here as the season continues to take shape. The race is so unpredictable that a strong contender for the win may have arrived late in the game and without warning.
But let's not get ahead of ourselves yet. There are a number of quality performances, expected and atypical, to pore over first. So we've taken as deep a dive as we realistically can in such a wide-open year. Click through the gallery story below to see what the field looks like and feel free to offer up your thoughts in the comments section.
I just saw The Fault in Our Stars and while Shailene sure as hell does deserve a nomination, I doubt she’ll get one.
Great list of 24 women. I think its a pretty great looking list, too. Lots of great performances.
About The Hundred-Foot Journey: no, it didnt bring in blockbuster numbers. Bur its made 54 million stateside alone and only has a budget of 22. Its had great legs over the last 2 months and, while Mirren isnt likely to get an Oscar nod, if she WERE to, she’d prob be in one of the more highest grossing films of the bunch.
My predicts as of now:
Moore (seems likely)
Witherspoon (seems likely)
Pike (seems likely)
Jones (campaign must be clear-headed and strong)
Adams (voters love her, who doesnt?)
Looking in:
Cotillard (should be nommed, but prob wont be)
Swank (it could be close if shes campaigning)
Blunt/Streep (if voters insist Meryl is lead)
Chastain (vote splitting btwn. 4 films)
Woodley (would be deserved)
Mbatha-Raw (would be deserved)
Hathaway (only if she blows peeps away)
I wish Scarlett Johansson were really in the conversation for her thrilling performance in Under The Skin. What she did and achieved in this film exceeded all my expectations.
It amazes me there isn’t more consideration for Ronit Elkabetz in “Gett, the Trial of Viviane Amsalem,” Israel’s Oscar submission. I’ll be surprised if I see a better lead actress performance this year. The field should never be called “thin” when you have work like that out there going unnoticed.
Is she eligible this year? Those rules always confuse me, but she’s probably not going to be eligible until next year.
2015.
No chance for Tilda Swinton in Only Lovers Left Alive?
I suspect you’re joking, but let’s take a moment to imagine an Academy with whom that would be even a remote possibility.
I wish you would write something else out every now and then.
I HATE having to click 10 times in a single article just so you can get more page clicks. At least put in the heading/title that this is a gallery that you have to click through (vs. an article/list that i’d actually be interested in reading. )
I think you’d be surprised if you stopped and thought about it how minimal that exertion really is.
Here’s a clue for future reference: when there’s a triptych photo above an article, it’s almost always a gallery. There, saved you some physical and emotional strain.
I have no problem at all with galleries. I like to read them, and they provide organization. Kris and Guy, know that the galleries have audience too, ok?
The Immigrant got a proper theatrical release and then later got a VOD release.
I think Kris Tapely is a pretty good critic when he writes about the movies themselves. But I don’t get why he and the In Contention banner spill so much ink over the goddamn Oscars. It’s one thing to write some prediction pieces or some “here’s who I would vote for” pieces when the awards are just around the corner. But speculating about which actresses might get nominated four and a half months before the awards, when a lot of the movies that may be “in contention” haven’t been released yet?
This is really just a list of 24 or so actresses who happen to be in movies this year, isn’t it? It’s not really tapered to limit it to serious contenders. I mean, they’ve got the kid from Annie on the list, and nobody thinks she’s going to get nominated (even the copy for that part of the gallery basically says this). So, why? If the Oscars were really, really, really important, I could understand why someone would talk and write about them year-round. But are they? Think about last year’s winners. Does it really matter to anyone right now who won last year, or the year before? These things come along, they happen, and then nobody cares a week later.
As I said, I think Chris is a pretty good essayist about movies when he writes about them. I’m not knocking his abilities. I just think this kind of article is …. weird.
And yes, I KNOW that if I don’t like it I don’t have to read it. But it wasn’t until after reading a good piece of it that the nature of the content became clear. I read it, I have a comment and that’s what Comments sections are for.
You must not be familiar with Incontention. This is exactly what the site does and why it has endeared so many of its readers to its content.
“Think about last year’s winners. Does it really matter to anyone right now who won last year, or the year before? These things come along, they happen, and then nobody cares a week later.”
That’s not true at all, in my experience. Cinephiles endlessly relitigate the Oscar winners, who of the nominees was best, who wasn’t nominated at all, etc. (even the ones who speak from a position of hating the Oscars; indeed, perhaps especially those people).
In any event, the slogan of this place is “No one needs awards coverage this deep”.
I strongly feel that Shailene Woodley should receive the Oscar for best actress for her role as Hazel Grace Lancaster in The Fault in Our Stars. Finally a movie with substance and an actress that touches your heart in a role that is reflective of the real world today.
Shailene is fantastic. She gives Hazel depth and likeability. She nails every emotion and succeeds completely in getting the passion from the audience, which is essential to The Fault in Our Stars. I hope she gets remembered. That role could have gone very wrong in the hands of most other actresses in her age.
(She should have been nominated for The Descendants. The Supporting Actress category was very weak that year, she was better than 4 of the actual nominees).
I still think Julianne ( winner ) , Amy ( unfortunately will not be now ) , Reese , Felicity and Rosamund will be nominated . But I can’t accept as the Academy snubs Marion .
Please please please consider Shailene Woodley for The Fault in Our Stars. What a wonderful performance. She hit every note and nuance and in turn made for one of the most believable characters I’ve ever seen in film in a long time. If she made you cry like she did for me please consider as one of the best performances this year. Thanks