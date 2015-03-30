Best and Worst Moments from the 2015 iHeartRadio Music Awards

03.30.15 3 years ago

Rihanna doesn't break the fourth wall. Last night at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles, the Unapologetic singer debuted her new single, “Bitch Better Have My Money,” and did it in true Rihanna fashion – with knee-high boots, a giant green fur coat and a full-scale replica helicopter looming behind her. There were no giggles, winks or nods at the camera, making the performance a welcome piece of method acting in a night hampered by production snafus and anticlimaxes. The Company Formerly Known as Clear Channel hit a couple…

Read the rest of IHeartRadio Music Awards 2015's 10 Best and Worst Moments at RollingStone.com

