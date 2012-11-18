Best and Worst of the 2012 American Music Awards: Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Kesha

Tonight’s American Music Awards blew out the show’s 40th anniversary in a big way, with performances from a laundry list of A-list artists including Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, Ke$ha, Christina Aguilera and, of course, “Gangnam Style” rapper Psy.

So who wowed and who tanked at tonight’s ceremony? While there were decidedly no major mishaps in store (darn it), the show nevertheless had its share of memorable moments, both good, bad and somewhere in-between. You can check out our list of the best and worst this year’s AMAs had to offer in the gallery below.

What were your favorite and least-favorite moments from this year’s American Music Awards? After scrolling through our choices, sound off with your own picks in the comments.

