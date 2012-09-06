Best and Worst of the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards

The MTV Video Music Awards were quick and easy this year: no stage-crashers except for the audience. No drama from Chris Brown, Drake, Rihanna or their crews.
Peace and love between artists abounded, from Young Money repping for each other, to Rihanna and Katy Perry hanging out to (most of the) “Twilight” crew presenting for one last time. No drama also means the show had is slow and vanilla moments, including some from One Direction, Alicia Keys, Kevin Hart and others.
Check out HitFix’s thoughts on the VMAs on best and worst in show. Did Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” win your heart over or break it? How did Green Day fare up against younger acts like 2 Chainz and Frank Ocean?
The 2012 MTV VMAs were broadcast from the Staples Center in Los Angeles with Kevin Hart hosting. Check out the VMAs winners here.
It’s a taste thing with One Direction. They never had big set pieces and they don’t dance. They jump around and sing into the audience. Even on X-Factor. They had like 2 or 3 songs where they had set pieces and dancers and most of it felt awkward. I’d rather have comfortable performers than awkward performers. Speaking of awkward, EVERYBODY was offput by YMCMB last night…
they’re a real crew of weirdos, aren’t they… I do like that Young Money is so cliquey and strange. a new, funny dynamic.
