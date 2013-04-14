Best and Worst of the 2013 MTV Movie Awards: Will Ferrell, Rebel Wilson, Selena Gomez

And so the 2013 MTV Movie Awards draws to a close. “The Avengers” and “Silver Linings Playbook” were the night’s big winners, the result of a line-up of nominees that was uncharacteristically…not bad. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t some typically, well, BAD moments. There always are. With a few decent ones to balance it all out. So we’ve given the show a thorough review to come up with the best and worst of the 22nd annual MTV Movie Awards.
Check out our picks in the gallery below and also chalk up your vote for the BEST moment of the show in the embedded poll.
What were you watching? The show was HORRIBLE!!! Men pulling down their pants with fake hair in the crotches in front of a 9 year old. Fake nipples and all of the horrid sex and flatulence jokes. THIS SHOW WAS NOT FUNNY AND WAS TERRIBLE!
Again, back to fanboydom with all the Avengers, Hunger Games etc… Guess getting rid of Twilight from the show (as they kept putting Taylor Lautner on camera and kudos to him, by the way, for mocking the Best Shirt award by not taking it seriously like the others did all night) made all the boys happy again. Their johnsons (in keeping with all the vulgar body part jokes on the show) are getting hard ons and you all can stop crying like a bunch of babies. Your Avengers won…by default.
Dear HitFix,
Twilight did not have to be there to rule. It stole every headline from MTV (only you are putting it up on Mt. High).
#BreakingDawnPart2Night out-trended #MTVMovieAwards and it’s host all night and after Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper were announced as Best Kissed winners, the Twihards smacked it down by instantly trending under the nicknames for Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart “Robsten Is The Best Kiss.”
So it was a big SCREW YOU & UP YOURS to all the Twilight haters because the Twilight fans still took over the MTV Movie Awards.
You say that as if taking over the MTV Movie Awards was something to aspire to or to be proud of.
Wow — Ken is a nerd!
Just because the fans wanted Twilight to be a part of the show, what makes you think the actors wanted to be there?
Kristen, Robert, Taylor and the rest have moved on with their careers and lives. You people keep hating and hanging onto Twilight.
Fans will be fans and continue to love what they love. But you all are writing this stuff as if Kristen Stewart really wanted to be nominated. Or that Robert Pattinson really wanted to be nominated.
Quite frankly, I’m sure they were just as relieved as you were because they never asked for this. And from the looks of things, hanging out at Coachella was way better than being and seeing them at that vulgar awards show. It was the worst.
I don’t think Rebel Wilson wasn’t that funny last night because of the setting, I just don’t think she’s funny. Of course, that’s a matter of opinion and a lot of people do, I just think that she has a very specific type of…schtick I guess, and it doesn’t play for me and I suspect her flame will flicker off soon.
Also, I feel like Pitch Perfect is not a real movie. I think it’s just a trailer and some clips made to look like one and it’s a giant hoax being perpetrated by the studio. Wouldn’t that be more interesting than the actual movie existing?
I was bothered by the Breakthrough Actor Award, the only award off-limits to the voting audience. I like Rebel Wilson just fine and Pitch Perfect’s pretty funny too… but you had Quvénzhane Wallis there. Not just nominated, but THERE there. Nominated, sitting, presenting, showing up at sketches. Why award Rebel twice when you had a unique and deserving nominee right there for you?
I hadn’t the movie awards is some time and now I remember why. Who did all the voting some little 16 year olds wearing skinny Jeans and purple addidas? I love the Avengers movie but Loki beat Bane for best villain? Are you serious? And Bilbo beat anybody for best heroe? Wth. And now the performances. Do I really need to say more? They sucked! There were some good moments but not many. In a nutshell MTV needs to seriously rethink the movie awards take out all the fan voting cause lets face it kids who wouldn’t know a good movie if it slapped them are controlling the outcome and the reviews suffer because of that. Go back to one viewers choice award and leave it at that.
Aw man. I can’t believe some people on here. It’s just a fucking award show People! calm the fuck down you whiny bitches. It’s called the MTV Movie Awards. Its about movies and having a good time. If you didn’t like the fucking show, go watch something else. I enjoyed it, because I’m not a asshole and like movies. don’t come on here and start complaining because your stupid and don’t have anything better to do.
I like movies, and I used to look forward to watching this awards show when it aired… but this year’s was just painfully unfunny and awkward. I’m pretty sure the only part that made me laugh was Will Ferrell’s speech. That’s just my opinion, though.
Agreed. Anyone who thinks that show was good needs to get their brain checked. So Rebel Wilson’s entire schtick is that she is fat and hairy a hairy vagina…that will get her far in life. Will never tune into the MTV awards again. I have obviously aged out or have a working brain. I mean she made hairy vagina jokes during Anne Hathatway’s OSCAR winning performance.
I’m a big believer that it would be nice to have a movie awards show that has a less stodgy group of voters than the Oscars has. And I’m perfectly fine with the conventions of big awards shows being subverted. But the MTV movie awards show is just awful, and letting the public vote is a terrible idea. The People’s Choice Awards already exist. So why not find a younger and more diverse group of voters that are still knowledgeable industry pros? The only award Twilight should have ever won was “Most Detrimental to the Social Development of It’s Fan Base.”