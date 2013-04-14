Best and Worst of the 2013 MTV Movie Awards: Will Ferrell, Rebel Wilson, Selena Gomez

And so the 2013 MTV Movie Awards draws to a close. “The Avengers” and “Silver Linings Playbook” were the night’s big winners, the result of a line-up of nominees that was uncharacteristically…not bad. But that doesn’t mean there weren’t some typically, well, BAD moments. There always are. With a few decent ones to balance it all out. So we’ve given the show a thorough review to come up with the best and worst of the 22nd annual MTV Movie Awards.

Check out our picks in the gallery below and also chalk up your vote for the BEST moment of the show in the embedded poll.