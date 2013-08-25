Best And Worst of the MTV VMAs: Miley, Gaga, Katy, Kanye, ‘N Sync and more

The 2013 MTV Video Music Awards played host to big-name performers like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus with Robin Thicke, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis with Jennifer Hudson, Justin Timberlake with the reunited ‘N Sync, Kanye West, comedian Kevin Hart, Bruno Mars and more last night.
But who played the Brooklyn Barclays Center the best? Who wasn’t ready for the spotlight? And is Taylor Swift still excited to win something?
Check out thought from Team HitFix on the various performances. And vote below: Who had the most notable show of the evening?
Here is the full list of winners from the 2013 MTV VMAs.
Just so you know Taylor said “Sorry for the arm” to Selena not “Shut the explicative up”. So get your facts straight!!!
That’s pretty reaching….
Source?
No way. That Miley thing was /embarrassing/.
MTV VMA’s continue to be a joke! All about pop and hip hop. They didn’t even show 30 Seconds to Mars getting rock video of the year. Apparently rock is dead. MTV step aside, you don’t even show music videos anymore. Who’s ready for the 1st YouTube award show?