Best And Worst of the MTV VMAs: Miley, Gaga, Katy, Kanye, ‘N Sync and more

The 2013 MTV Video Music Awards played host to big-name performers like Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus with Robin Thicke, Macklemore & Ryan Lewis with Jennifer Hudson, Justin Timberlake with the reunited ‘N Sync, Kanye West, comedian Kevin Hart, Bruno Mars and more last night.

But who played the Brooklyn Barclays Center the best? Who wasn’t ready for the spotlight? And is Taylor Swift still excited to win something?

Check out thought from Team HitFix on the various performances. And vote below: Who had the most notable show of the evening?

Here is the full list of winners from the 2013 MTV VMAs.

