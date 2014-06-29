Best And Worst Of The 2014 BET Awards: Nicki Minaj, Usher, Chris Rock and more

#Pharrell
and 06.30.14 4 years ago

Tonight”s BET Awards, held at Los Angeles' Nokia Theater, didn”t last forever, they just felt like they did.

At nearly four hours long, the Chris Rock-hosted show included a heartfelt Civil Rights Movement tribute and great performances by Usher and Yolanda Adams, among others, but viewers also had to sit through appearances that could have easily been shortened or cut entirely. Pharrell Williams and newcomer August Alsina were the evening”s big winners at the event, dubbed by Rock as “the black World Cup.”

Here are the night”s best and worst moments.

What were your best and worst of the evening?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pharrell
TAGSAugust AlsiniBET Awards 2014chris rockPHARRELL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP