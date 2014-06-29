Best And Worst Of The 2014 BET Awards: Nicki Minaj, Usher, Chris Rock and more

Tonight”s BET Awards, held at Los Angeles' Nokia Theater, didn”t last forever, they just felt like they did.

At nearly four hours long, the Chris Rock-hosted show included a heartfelt Civil Rights Movement tribute and great performances by Usher and Yolanda Adams, among others, but viewers also had to sit through appearances that could have easily been shortened or cut entirely. Pharrell Williams and newcomer August Alsina were the evening”s big winners at the event, dubbed by Rock as “the black World Cup.”

Here are the night”s best and worst moments.

What were your best and worst of the evening?