BET Awards 2014: Full winners list

A complete list of winners from tonight's Chris Rock-hosted ceremony:
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
Nicki Minaj (WINNER)
Angel Haze
Charli Baltimore
Eve
Iggy Azalea
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
Drake (WINNER)
Future
J. Cole
JAY Z
Kendrick Lamar
Best Group
Young Money (WINNER)
A$AP Mob
Daft Punk
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis
TGT
Best Collaboration
Beyoncé f/ JAY Z – “Drunk In Love” (WINNER)
August Alsina f/ Trinidad Jame$ – “I Luv This”
Drake f/ Majid Jordan – “Hold On (We're Going Home)”
JAY Z f/ Justin Timberlake – “Holy Grail”
Robin Thicke f/ T.I. & Pharrell Williams – “Blurred Lines”
YG f/ Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan – “My Hitta”
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé (WINNER)
Janelle Monáe
Jhené Aiko
K. Michelle
Rihanna
Tamar Braxton
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Pharrell Williams (WINNER)
August Alsina
Chris Brown
John Legend
Justin Timberlake
Best New Artist
August Alsina (WINNER)
Ariana Grande
Mack Wilds
Rich Homie Quan
ScHoolboy Q
Video of the Year
Pharrell Williams – “Happy” (WINNER)
Beyoncé – “Partition”
Beyoncé f/ JAY Z – “Drunk In Love”
Chris Brown – “Fine China”
Drake – “Worst Behavior”
Video Director of the Year
Hype Williams (WINNER)
Benny Boom
Chris Brown
Colin Tilley
Director X
Best Movie
12 Years a Slave (WINNER)
The Best Man Holiday
Fruitvale Station
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Lee Daniels' The Butler
Best Actress
Lupita Nyong”o (WINNER)
Angela Bassett
Gabrielle Union
Kerry Washington
Oprah Winfrey
Best Actor
Chiwetel Ejiofor (WINNER)
Forest Whitaker
Idris Elba
Kevin Hart
Michael B. Jordan
Subway Sportsman of the Year
Kevin Durant (WINNER)
Floyd Mayweather Jr.
Carmelo Anthony
Blake Griffin
LeBron James
Subway Sportswoman of the Year
Serena Williams (WINNER)
Brittney Griner
Lolo Jones
Skylar Diggins
Venus Williams
YoungStars Award
Gabrielle Douglas
Jacob Latimore
Jaden Smith
KeKe Palmer (WINNER)
Zendaya
Centric Award
Aloe Blacc – “The Man”
Jennifer Hudson f/ T.I. – “I Can't Describe (The Way I Feel)”
Jhené Aiko – “The Worst” (WINNER)
LiV Warfield – “Why Do You Lie?”
Wale f/ Sam Dew – “LoveHate Thing”
Best Gospel Artist
Tamela Mann (WINNER)
Donnie McClurkin
Erica Campbell
Hezekiah Walker
Tye Tribbett
Best International Act: UK
Dizzee Rascal
Ghetts
Krept & Konan (WINNER)
Laura Mvula
Rita Ora
Tinie Tempah
Best International Act: Africa
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Davido (Nigeria) (WINNER)
Mafikizolo (South Africa)
Sarkodie (Ghana)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria) Toofan (Togo)
