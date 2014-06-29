BET Awards 2014: Full winners list

A complete list of winners from tonight's Chris Rock-hosted ceremony:

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

Nicki Minaj (WINNER)

Angel Haze

Charli Baltimore

Eve

Iggy Azalea

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

Drake (WINNER)

Future

J. Cole

JAY Z

Kendrick Lamar

Best Group

Young Money (WINNER)

A$AP Mob

Daft Punk

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis

TGT

Best Collaboration

Beyoncé f/ JAY Z – “Drunk In Love” (WINNER)

August Alsina f/ Trinidad Jame$ – “I Luv This”

Drake f/ Majid Jordan – “Hold On (We're Going Home)”

JAY Z f/ Justin Timberlake – “Holy Grail”

Robin Thicke f/ T.I. & Pharrell Williams – “Blurred Lines”

YG f/ Jeezy & Rich Homie Quan – “My Hitta”

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé (WINNER)

Janelle Monáe

Jhené Aiko

K. Michelle

Rihanna

Tamar Braxton

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Pharrell Williams (WINNER)

August Alsina

Chris Brown

John Legend

Justin Timberlake

Best New Artist

August Alsina (WINNER)

Ariana Grande

Mack Wilds

Rich Homie Quan

ScHoolboy Q

Video of the Year

Pharrell Williams – “Happy” (WINNER)

Beyoncé – “Partition”

Beyoncé f/ JAY Z – “Drunk In Love”

Chris Brown – “Fine China”

Drake – “Worst Behavior”

Video Director of the Year

Hype Williams (WINNER)

Benny Boom

Chris Brown

Colin Tilley

Director X

Best Movie

12 Years a Slave (WINNER)

The Best Man Holiday

Fruitvale Station

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Lee Daniels' The Butler

Best Actress

Lupita Nyong”o (WINNER)

Angela Bassett

Gabrielle Union

Kerry Washington

Oprah Winfrey

Best Actor

Chiwetel Ejiofor (WINNER)

Forest Whitaker

Idris Elba

Kevin Hart

Michael B. Jordan

Subway Sportsman of the Year

Kevin Durant (WINNER)

Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Carmelo Anthony

Blake Griffin

LeBron James

Subway Sportswoman of the Year

Serena Williams (WINNER)

Brittney Griner

Lolo Jones

Skylar Diggins

Venus Williams

YoungStars Award

Gabrielle Douglas

Jacob Latimore

Jaden Smith

KeKe Palmer (WINNER)

Zendaya

Centric Award

Aloe Blacc – “The Man”

Jennifer Hudson f/ T.I. – “I Can't Describe (The Way I Feel)”

Jhené Aiko – “The Worst” (WINNER)

LiV Warfield – “Why Do You Lie?”

Wale f/ Sam Dew – “LoveHate Thing”

Best Gospel Artist

Tamela Mann (WINNER)

Donnie McClurkin

Erica Campbell

Hezekiah Walker

Tye Tribbett

Best International Act: UK

Dizzee Rascal

Ghetts

Krept & Konan (WINNER)

Laura Mvula

Rita Ora

Tinie Tempah

Best International Act: Africa

Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)

Davido (Nigeria) (WINNER)

Mafikizolo (South Africa)

Sarkodie (Ghana)

Tiwa Savage (Nigeria) Toofan (Togo)